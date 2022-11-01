Wrestling world reacts to Alexa Bliss and Asuka becoming new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW

Alexa Bliss and Asuka shocked the WWE Universe by capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL. Fans on Twitter erupted after the two former women's champions emerged victorious on the latest episode of RAW.

Bliss and Asuka took on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the main event of the show. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley were in the corners of their respective teams ahead of their match at Crown Jewel on November 5.

The tag-team match was a back-and-forth bout between both teams which often involved outside interference from Bayley.

However, The Role Model's current rival Bianca Belair was there to even the odds and help out her friends Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Eventually, Asuka took out SKY, allowing Bliss to hit the Twisted Bliss on The Genius of the SKY for the win.

The wrestling world was stunned with Bliss and Asuka picking up the surprise victory and becoming the new champions. Wrestlers and fans alike flocked to Twitter to react to the outcome of the match.

While some were thrilled with the decision, others felt that it was the wrong decision to pull the tag team titles off Damage CTRL.

Check out some of the best tweets below:

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Bayley beating Bianca at Crown Jewel?



That Bayley to Belly on Bianca thru the table was great though Very weird decision to take the tag titles off of Damage CTRL, and put them on Alexa and Asuka. And people wonder why they aren’t as over as they should be.Bayley beating Bianca at Crown Jewel?That Bayley to Belly on Bianca thru the table was great though #WWERaw Very weird decision to take the tag titles off of Damage CTRL, and put them on Alexa and Asuka. And people wonder why they aren’t as over as they should be. Bayley beating Bianca at Crown Jewel?That Bayley to Belly on Bianca thru the table was great though #WWERaw

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 i’m sorry i just haven’t been feeling damage control at all, i was rooting for asuka and alexa and i will be rooting for binky on saturday i’m sorry i just haven’t been feeling damage control at all, i was rooting for asuka and alexa and i will be rooting for binky on saturday 😭

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Alexa and Asuka are the new tag champions I have no words right now...... #WWERaw Alexa and Asuka are the new tag champions I have no words right now......#WWERaw https://t.co/U25UoXbKav

anna @annacdemarco damage ctrl losing the tag titles only makes sense if they do bianca/ alexa/ asuka vs them for the raw and the tag belts and they win everything



other than that it’s just a dumbass decision 🤷‍♀️ damage ctrl losing the tag titles only makes sense if they do bianca/ alexa/ asuka vs them for the raw and the tag belts and they win everythingother than that it’s just a dumbass decision 🤷‍♀️

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman The Damage CTRL story has problems, but Bliss/Asuka beating them for the tag titles is fine. Modern wrestling has conditioned us to think reigns need to be long to be good. In a long program that won't be blown off until WarGames, trading wins, title changes and ebbs/flows is ok. The Damage CTRL story has problems, but Bliss/Asuka beating them for the tag titles is fine. Modern wrestling has conditioned us to think reigns need to be long to be good. In a long program that won't be blown off until WarGames, trading wins, title changes and ebbs/flows is ok.

⚖️ @ungodlyrollins alexa bliss is officially a 9x champion in wwe, while asuka becomes a 7x champion tonight alexa bliss is officially a 9x champion in wwe, while asuka becomes a 7x champion tonight 🏆 https://t.co/HFWVQUT8rP

KingOfTheNorth @Kng0fTheN0rth Listen man, I like Bianca Belair and Asuka, all their work in wrestling.

Alexa Bliss admittedly does nothing for me but that's okay.

I don't see where you go with this Damage Control faction.

Bianca destroyed all 3 in that ladder match, now they lost the tag belts.

I don't get it Listen man, I like Bianca Belair and Asuka, all their work in wrestling.Alexa Bliss admittedly does nothing for me but that's okay.I don't see where you go with this Damage Control faction.Bianca destroyed all 3 in that ladder match, now they lost the tag belts.I don't get it

Phil Lindsey 👑♟ @PhilDL616 They came in hot at SummerSlam. Then lost in the tournament finals to Raquel and Aliyah. Then they won two weeks later anyway but got a pretty underwhelming title reigh. What is WWE doing with this faction? lol They came in hot at SummerSlam. Then lost in the tournament finals to Raquel and Aliyah. Then they won two weeks later anyway but got a pretty underwhelming title reigh. What is WWE doing with this faction? lol

While Bliss and Asuka enjoys a run with the tag team titles, it is safe to say that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will be raring to get their hands back on the gold. It remains to be seen how this feud will pan out in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Asuka and Alexa Bliss becoming new tag team champions? Sound off in the comments section.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes