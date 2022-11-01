Wrestling world reacts to Alexa Bliss and Asuka becoming new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW

Alexa Bliss and Asuka shocked the WWE Universe by capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL. Fans on Twitter erupted after the two former women's champions emerged victorious on the latest episode of RAW.
Bliss and Asuka took on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the main event of the show. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley were in the corners of their respective teams ahead of their match at Crown Jewel on November 5.
The tag-team match was a back-and-forth bout between both teams which often involved outside interference from Bayley.
However, The Role Model's current rival Bianca Belair was there to even the odds and help out her friends Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Eventually, Asuka took out SKY, allowing Bliss to hit the Twisted Bliss on The Genius of the SKY for the win.
The wrestling world was stunned with Bliss and Asuka picking up the surprise victory and becoming the new champions. Wrestlers and fans alike flocked to Twitter to react to the outcome of the match.
While some were thrilled with the decision, others felt that it was the wrong decision to pull the tag team titles off Damage CTRL.
Check out some of the best tweets below:
While Bliss and Asuka enjoys a run with the tag team titles, it is safe to say that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will be raring to get their hands back on the gold. It remains to be seen how this feud will pan out in the near future.
