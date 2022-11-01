Wrestling legend picks a winner between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is likely to end in a victory for The Beast Incarnate, according to former WWE personality Dutch Mantell.

Lashley and Lesnar will renew their rivalry this Saturday when they go head-to-head at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The two previously met at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where The All Mighty picked up the win after interference from Roman Reigns.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show with Sid Pullar III, Mantell offered a prediction ahead of the blockbuster contest:

"I think this is a brand-new angle for them, so they're gonna try to kick-start this thing. I think Brock goes over [wins]. Lashley is a babyface, right? I don't think it matters with those guys. They don't really change styles anyway. They just beat each other up." [From 1:53 to 2:20]

In the video above, Mantell explains why Lashley and Lesnar's storyline could last until WrestleMania 39 next year.

What can fans expect from Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar II?

The long-awaited first singles encounter between the WWE heavyweights was somewhat overshadowed by Roman Reigns' appearance in the closing stages.

The Tribal Chief landed a Spear on Brock Lesnar before striking him with the WWE Championship. Moments later, Bobby Lashley pinned his rival to become WWE Champion for the second time.

Dutch Mantell expects fans in Saudi Arabia to enjoy watching Lashley and Lesnar battle it out once again:

"But I do think in Saudi Arabia, that whole stadium will be enthralled by this match. Two big guys, and if you just look at them in the ring it is a spectacle. Brock, he's all hulked up. Bobby too." [From 2:21 to 2:40]

This week's RAW featured a brawl between the Crown Jewel 2022 opponents. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H threatened to call off the match before the rivals were finally pulled apart.

Do you think Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar will win at Crown Jewel 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.

