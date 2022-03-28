Winner-takes-all matches are a rare occurrence in WWE. The stipulation typically features multiple titles on the line with the winner receiving everything up for grabs.

It's meant to heighten the stakes of a bout and thus increase the drama. And in the times when it's been used, the matches have mostly been great.

With WrestleMania 38 and potentially the biggest-ever version of this stipulation just a few days away, let's explore 12 times WWE has booked winner-takes-all matches and who walked away with the prizes.

#12. Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI

Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior squaring off at WrestleMania VI

WWE's two top babyfaces squared off in a winner-takes-all match for the Intercontinental and WWE titles at WrestleMania VI. This bout between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior was one for the history books.

It's not so heralded because of the match, but rather the outcome. The spirit of the Warrior overcame the might of Hulkamania on this night. In the end, Ultimate Warrior became the first person to hold the Intercontinental and WWE titles simultaneously.

The match was meant to launch Warrior as Hogan's successor. Unfortunately, that didn't materialize for various reasons.

#11. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in an Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team match

Rollins and Lynch attack Corbin and Evans with kendo sticks

Extreme Rules 2019 saw Rollins and Lynch put their Universal and RAW Women's titles respectively on the line in a winner-takes-all mixed tag match.

Their opponents, Corbin and Evans, had separate feuds with the pair leading into the event. This changed when Corbin got Evans involved in his match against Seth at Stomping Grounds that same year.

Evans was the special guest referee and tried everything to help Corbin win the match. Despite their efforts, nothing materialized thanks to Becky Lynch interfering and dispatching of Evans.

This led to Corbin and Evans getting a match against Rollins and Lynch, which they came up short in. Sadly for Rollins, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after the bout and became Universal Champion.

#10. Kofi Kingston & Mickie James vs. Santino Marella & Beth Phoenix intergender winner-takes-all tag team match

Beth Pheonix and Santino Marella leave Summerslam 2008 with the Women's and IC titles

Summerslam 2008 was WWE's first PG Era pay-per-view. To kick it off, Kofi Kingston and Mickie James faced off against Beth Pheonix and Santino Marella in a winner-takes-all match. Kofi's Intercontinental title and Mickie's Women's title were both on the line that night.

The match itself wasn't the greatest, lasting less than 10 minutes. It may be one of the least interesting winner-takes-all matches in WWE history. Nonetheless, Beth Pheonix scored the pinfall to win the titles for her team.

#9. D'Lo Brown and Jeff Jarrett's two winner-takes-all matches

In July 1999, D'Lo Brown became European Champion at the Fully Loaded pay-per-view. The next night, he challenged Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett to a winner-takes-all match, which D'Lo won.

The pair had a rematch at Summerslam 1999, but lightning didn't strike twice for D'Lo. Jarrett defeated D'Lo thanks to an assist from Mark Henry, who hit D'Lo with Jarrett's guitar.

#7. Stone Cold & Triple H vs. The Brothers of Destruction at Backlash 2001

Austin and Triple H attack The Undertaker behind the referee's back

Backlash 2001 featured a high stakes tag team match with three titles on the line. Stone Cold (the WWE Champion) and Triple H (the Intercontinental Champion) put their titles on the line against The Brothers of Destruction's tag team titles.

If The Undertaker or Kane scored the pinfall, they would receive the WWE title and the other would receive the Intercontinental title. If Austin and The Game won, they'd become Tag Team Champions.

The match went in the favor of Austin and The Game thanks to Mr. McMahon's interference. The WWE Chairman allowed Triple H to hit Kane with a sledgehammer for the victory.

#6. Winner-takes-all six-man tag team match for the NXT North American and Tag Team titles

NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed and Tag Team Champions MSK facing off against Legado Del Fantasma set the tone for NXT Takeover In Your House 2021. Legado Del Fantasma had a great opportunity to walk away with all the gold on that night, mainly because Reed and MSK hadn't teamed together.

The champions, however, proved too strong for the experienced team of Legado Del Fantasma. The match was filled with great spots, particularly with Bronson Reed.

The North American Champion first cleared everyone out with a diving splash outside. In the final moments of the match, he bulldozed Santos Escobar through the barricade. This allowed MSK to take advantage and get the pin on Wilde to retain the titles.

#5. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins battle for the WWE and US titles

Seth Rollins becomes the first person to hold both the US and WWE Championships

Seth Rollins made history in his winner-takes-all match against John Cena at Summerslam in 2015. The Architect put his WWE Championship on the line against Cena and his United States title. Rollins came out victorious with the help of Jon Stewart, who attacked Cena with a chair.

That interference was a great addition to a great match. Not to mention the huge pop Rollins got when he pinned Cena. Fast forward to the present day and Seth is still the only person to hold the WWE and United States titles simultaneously.

#4. Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee in a winner-takes-all match for the NXT and North American titles

Keith Lee and Adam Cole face off at The Great American Bash

Keith Lee and Adam Cole battled for the NXT North American and NXT Championships at The Great American Bash in 2020. This was a history-making bout on NXT, as it had never been done before.

Despite happening during the pandemic with a makeshift crowd of NXT Superstars, expectations were still high. The match delivered on the hype with Keith Lee coming out victorious.

The following week, Lee vacated the NXT North American title. A few weeks later at Takeover XXX, he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross.

#3. Randy Orton vs. John Cena in a TLC match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Randy Orton and John Cena competed in a TLC match for both WWE and World Heavyweight Championships at 2013's TLC pay-per-view. Orton came out on top and became the first ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Some may say that Chris Jericho was the first to accomplish this particular feat, but the big gold was still the WCW World Heavyweight Championship when he became the Undisputed Champion in 2001.

This match was an instant classic as most matches between Cena and Orton are. The two have had great chemistry together dating all the way back to their early years on the main roster.

#2. Team WWE vs. The Alliance in a winner-takes-all match at Survivor Series 2001

The Survivor Series 2001 winner-takes-all match between Team WWE/WWF and The Alliance was the culmination of The Monday Night Wars. The Alliance consisted of WCW and ECW, both of whom invaded WWE after Shane McMahon (in storyline) bought WCW.

Shane's Alliance also acquired Stone Cold's services at the time, and the two teams battled it out for full control of the WWE. The match itself was great and featured a couple of twists.

The biggest swerve came when Kurt Angle turned on The Alliance to give Team WWE the win. This was a fitting way to close out the WCW vs. WWE rivalry for good.

#1. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Triple Threat match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles

Becky Lynch celebrating the birth of Becky Two Belts at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 featured a women's match in the main event for the first time ever. The bout was winner-takes-all for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. With this historic match, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey added another milestone to the Women's Revolution.

Lynch capped off the historic moment with a win and hasn't been defeated for the title to this day. The match itself, however, didn't live up to expectations. The finish was botched, according to reports, with Lynch pinning Ronda not the original outcome.

Regardless, it was still one of the most defining moments in WWE history and the most defining yet for female superstars.

Edited by Jacob Terrell