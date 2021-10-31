"He's not a friend of mine" – Ahmed Johnson criticizes former WWE Superstar D'Lo Brown

Ahmed Johnson reiterated his belief that D’Lo Brown was a "reckless" in-ring competitor during their time together in WWE.

Earlier this year, Johnson said in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Brown was a "dangerous" wrestler. The remark prompted WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry to label Johnson a "bad human being" whose "credibility is shot."

In a new interview on the LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Johnson agreed with hosts Monte and The Pharaoh about Brown’s "recklessness" in the ring.

“I agree with your statements 100 percent because there was a match one time when we were wrestling. He did that leapfrog thing he does and I wasn’t even in place yet, and he went and did it anyway. So that jerk-a** boy, he’s not a friend of mine,” he said.

Ahmed Johnson worked alongside D’Lo Brown as a member of The Nation of Domination in 1997. Johnson’s spell in The Nation only lasted for two months, allegedly because Vince McMahon thought they were too strong with Johnson as part of the faction.

Ahmed Johnson comments on D’Lo Brown injuring Droz

William Wesley Elm @Mr_WWE_2021 20 years ago on October 5, 1999, Droz wrestled D'Lo Brown. The match was supposed to have been taped/aired for Smackdown (10/7). But something went horribly wrong in the match. Brown did a move that left Droz paralyzed from the waist down. I hope Droz is doing okay 20 years ago on October 5, 1999, Droz wrestled D'Lo Brown. The match was supposed to have been taped/aired for Smackdown (10/7). But something went horribly wrong in the match. Brown did a move that left Droz paralyzed from the waist down. I hope Droz is doing okay https://t.co/8py9h90yD3

Darren Drozdov, better known as Droz, suffered a serious neck injury in a match against D’Lo Brown on October 5, 1999. Brown’s trademark running powerbomb paralyzed Droz and led to the sudden end of his in-ring career.

Ahmed Johnson further criticized Brown for allegedly failing to support Droz since the injury occurred.

“How could you ruin somebody’s life, or change their life course, and not take care of them, not be there for them? I’ve heard rumors, I don’t know if they’re true, but I’ve heard rumors that he would go times without calling Droz. I mean, if I paralyzed you and changed your life, I’d be calling you every day. I don’t think he’s shown enough gratitude, man,” Johnson said.

Droz has repeatedly said in interviews that he doesn't blame Brown for the incident. Mark Henry also claimed this year that, contrary to what Ahmed Johnson said, Brown is in regular contact with Droz.

