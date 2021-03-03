"Who is going to beat that team?" - Reason behind Vince McMahon removing a member from top WWE faction (Exclusive)

Several iconic factions in WWE history have shaped the business and provided a platform for new talent to rise to the top. The Nation of Domination is one such legendary stable that catapulted The Rock to superstardom. At the peak of their powers, NOD was a force to reckon with, and there was a time when Ahmed Johnson was also a part of the faction.

The first African American Intercontinental Champion in WWE history was a special guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Johnson, who first feuded with NOD and later joined the group, was asked about his time in the stable and why Vince McMahon would remove him.

Johnson explained that the Nation of Domination had too many powerhouses, and Vince McMahon believed that the NOD members looked overpowered as a collective.

The former WWE superstar recalled a backstage conversation he had with Vince McMahon when the boss informed the faction about his removal. Vince McMahon felt that WWE had no other group that could beat NOD if the members came together for a fight.

Johnson revealed the following:

"It was good, but it was just too many powerhouses in one stack, you know what I'm saying. It was too many. Like Vince said, Vince called us all in the office, and he said, 'Okay, he said, I might have to take you out of the Nation.' And we were like, 'Why?' He said, 'because nobody is going to believe that you, Farooq, Mark Henry, and The Rock can't all be beaten at one time. Who is going to beat that team there?"

Advertisement

I still don't know why: Ahmed Johnson on the reason behind WWE adding him to The Nation of Domination

Johnson also surprisingly disclosed that he still doesn't know why WWE added him to the Nation of Domination. Johnson was at the height of his popularity when WWE made the call for him to change sides.

"You know what? I still don't know why he put me in the NationNation. I don't see any reason why he did because, as you said, we were having a good run as it was, and I guess, wanted to try something new."

The former IC Champion's WWE career nosedived after he turned heel and joined NOD. Injuries and a fallout with Vince McMahon would lead to Johnson being written out of the faction.

Ahmed Johnson was at his honest best during the latest UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and the veteran spoke about his WWE career, the end of his push, Shawn Michaels holding wrestlers back, and much more.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.