How is Stephanie McMahon in real life? Exploring Becky Lynch's revelation about her personality  

She may not be working in WWE anymore, but Stephanie McMahon's presence in the company is still felt. The Boss's Daughter, as she was often referred to, was a "boss" in her own right. Playing a major role in spearheading the establishment of the Women's Division in WWE, many remember her for her unlikeable and authoritative on-screen personality. But what is she like in real life?

Well, writing about Stephanie McMahon in her book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl," The Man revealed it all. Having worked closely with Steph for a good 10 years, Lynch has had plenty of interactions with the former SmackDown GM backstage. And, in her opinion, Stephanie is grounded, down-to-earth, and, most importantly, a woman who can do it all.

"Stephanie, the daughter of Vince and the chief brand officer of WWE, played a powerhouse of a woman on TV, but behind the scenes she was even more impressive. She's a grounded, down-to-earth woman who can do it all: businessperson, on-air legend, mom to three girls, ambassador, wife, writer."

Lynch also wrote about how it was a privilege to be introduced by someone who she considers the most authoritative woman in all of WWE.

"There was no better endorsement than being introduced by the most authoritative woman in all of WWE," wrote Becky Lynch

Stephanie McMahon truly is an exceptional and influential figure in the world of pro wrestling. While many may have loathed her personality on TV, there can be no denying what she has contributed to the business.

Stephanie McMahon recently made an unexpected return to WWE at WrestleMania 40

On January 10, 2023, it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had stepped down from her role as co-CEO of WWE.

Since then, she hadn't made a single appearance in the ring or at any WWE events, for that matter, for quite a while. That was the case until recently, when she was spotted at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony with her husband, Triple H. It was a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe, but little did they know that McMahon had more planned.

Kicking off Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Stephanie McMahon made her way to the center ring in the Lincoln Financial Field, where she welcomed the WWE Universe.

It was a great bit of nostalgia to see Stephanie back in WWE. But, hopefully, this isn't the last time we see her.

