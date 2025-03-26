How is Stone Cold the reason for Seth Rollins having a daughter? WWE Superstars' comments explored

Seth Rollins claims 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is the reason for his beautiful daughter. Recently, The Visionary was a guest on the Good Morning Football show, where he revealed how his first daughter was born.

During the COVID era, WWE celebrated 3:16 Day on an episode of RAW. Steve Austin in the mix means beers were flowing everywhere. Seth Rollins revealed that a few beers consumed by his wife, Becky Lynch, led to the decision to have a daughter.

"Stone Cold is the reason I have a daughter. Flashback to March 2020—everybody knows COVID shuts down the world. It was the first WWE show post-COVID shutdown: 3:16 RAW. It’s customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring, and at the time, the hottest thing in professional wrestling was my lovely, incredible wife, The Man Becky Lynch. She happened to break open 1, 2, 3, 4 cold ones with Stone Cold at the end of RAW. That night, she was like, ‘I think it’s time I take some time off to have a baby."

Becky Lynch was at the peak of her career when she got pregnant. She was the RAW Women's Champion, and she had to forfeit the title to Asuka.

WWE Hall of Famer isn't happy about Seth Rollins' latest storyline

This past Friday, WWE announced that Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk will face each other at WrestleMania 41 in a triple threat match. While all the fans cannot wait for this huge match to happen, a WWE Hall of Famer doesn't feel this match means anything.

Speaking on his podcast, Eric Biscoff claimed this match benefits neither Seth Rollins nor the other two competitors. He called the triple threat just an attraction match.

"Is Roman Reigns gonna become more over as a result of being in this match, unless there's a wacky finish? Is Rollins, is Punk? No. They're not gonna benefit from this trifecta. If there's not one talent that's going to get over as a result of this, above the others, there's no motivation in that regard, why do it? It kind of dilutes all three. If there's no story and there's no emotion, because there's no why, there's no reason for anybody to get behind it one way or the other, then it's just an attraction match."

Seth Rollins has had issues with both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. While his problems with Roman Reigns are entirely in storyline, his problems with CM Punk reportedly are very personal.

