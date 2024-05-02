How did Stone Cold Steve Austin help former Universal Champion from a career-threatening injury? Exploring the reality

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. During his prime, The Rattlesnake influenced an entire generation, and many wrestlers today give him credit for inspiring them. Even today, Austin contributes to the business in ways unknown.

One such example of his contribution is the former Undisputed WWE Champion helping the recently returned Braun Strowman. During his appearance on Chris Van Vliet, Strowman detailed how he was suffering from stenosis in his spine. The former Universal Champion further spoke about how it aggravated during a match and how he called Steve Austin for help.

The Monster Among Men said:

"I called Stone Cold because I knew Stone Cold went through something like this. Because, come to find out, his injury was almost like mine. It was just a little bit more severe. So he had stenosis in his spine when he got pile driven, and it pinched his spine, pushed all the fluid out of his spine, and bruised, and he was actually paralysed from the neck down for like 30 seconds. So having him talk to me and kind of almost giving me the proverbial, 'It's going to be okay!' was a very big breath of fresh air."

Further, Strowman also revealed how WWE played an instrumental role in him getting his surgery done. Overall, it's good to see that Strowman had great support with him when he needed it the most.

Jim Ross recently revealed a possible reason why Steve Austin did not appear at WrestleMania XL

When Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to finish his story, from The Undertaker to John Cena, everyone came to help him. However, as per reports, the one man who was supposed to be there but did not end up being is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Reports suggest that WWE and Austin could not come to terms with the money due to which the latter did not appear. Former WWE commentator Jim Ross said the same. During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross mentioned WWE's financial offer might not have been enough.

"I haven't talked to Steve in several weeks, but I'm assuming that, if I was guessing, and that's all it would be right now, as I sit here in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, I would say that cash had a major role in why Austin was not at WrestleMania this year. Because there was a spot there at the end where all those guys were getting their flowers, their props, their attaboys, and getting their stuff over, et cetera, et cetera, that would have fit Steve perfectly," said Ross. [34:44 – 35:17]

While seeing Steve Austin would have been a delight, overall WrestleMania 40 proved to be a great event. However, it will be interesting to see if he makes appearances in the future.

