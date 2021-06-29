How tall is Omos?

Omos is currently the tallest wrestler who is a part of WWE. The superstar stands at 7 feet and 3 inches (or 221 cm) tall.

Omos, formerly known as Jordan Omogbehin, made his wrestling debut in WWE at this year's WrestleMania event. Since his debut, Omos has been a formidable force in the company, seemingly indomitable.

When did Omos debut on the WWE main roster?

In a matter of a year Omos went from really large ninja to RAW underground door man to Tag Team Champion. What a turn around #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fAcU7XROVQ — ʓαcκ ρɛмвɛятσn (@zestyzak24) April 11, 2021

When WWE fans first caught sight of Omos, they weren't sure what to make of him. The giant signed with the company on January 1, 2019. He debuted on the WWE main roster as a surprise member of Akira Tozawa's ninja faction on June 15, 2020.

Shortly after this, he was repackaged into the bouncer for Shane McMahon's RAW Underground segments.

Finally, after RAW Underground stopped airing, Omos appeared with AJ Styles as his bodyguard. He teamed up with Styles, but in a non-wrestling role, helping him win his matches.

When did Omos start to wrestle in WWE?

On March 15, 2021, Omos finally announced he would make his in-ring debut in WWE. Together with AJ Styles, he challenged The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37.

In a dominant performance, Omos impressed everyone by demolishing their opposition. Styles and Omos won the match and became champions when the giant powerbombed Kofi Kingston and successfully pinned him.

As a result, Omos became a champion on the same night as his televised in-ring WWE main roster debut, joining an elite club of wrestlers. Carlito, Santino Marella, Paige, and Christian all won titles in their debut WWE matches.

It should be noted that although his televised in-ring debut on the main roster was at WrestleMania, Omos had previously wrestled during a July 18 NXT house show in 2019.

Omos is currently a major star in WWE as one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions. He is yet to lose a match but has demolished anyone he has come across. The company has decided to portray him as a monster for the fans and it may be a while before he loses a match.

Edited by Kartik Arry