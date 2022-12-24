How tall is Raquel Rodriguez?

Raquel Rodriguez competed in Triple H’s version of NXT under the ring name Raquel Gonzalez. She got her current name in the wake of her main roster call-up in April 2022. The towering Texan’s height continues to be the subject of debate for WWE fans.

Standing at 6’1, Raquel Rodriquez is the tallest woman in WWE women’s division today. She is slightly shorter than Nicole Bass, who has the distinction of being the tallest woman in company history. For those wondering, Bass was 6’2 in her wrestling prime.

The tall powerhouse is best remembered for her brief stint with WWE in 1999. She debuted as Sable’s bodyguard at the height of the Attitude Era. Bass also had a short run in Paul Heyman’s ECW prior to working for Vince McMahon.

Getting back to Raquel Rodriguez, the 31-year-old continues to impress fans with her amazing strength and cheerful persona. For those not in the know, Raquel debuted as a heel in the black and gold version of NXT, but ultimately became a babyface.

Raquel Rodriguez earns SmackDown Women’s Title Shot

The December 23, 2022, edition of the blue brand featured a gauntlet match to determine the next challenger to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville partook in the match.

The match came down to Raquel and Deville. The powerhouse managed to pin the former WWE official. Ronda Rousey arrived on stage to reveal Shayna Baszler as the final opponent. The Queen of Spades got in the ring and attacked the injured elbow of the former NXT Women’s Champion.

Despite Shayna’s violent aggression, Raquel picked up the win with a roll up. She will face The Baddest Woman on the Planet on the last SmackDown of 2022. The December 30th edition of the blue brand will see the return of John Cena as well.

The 16-time world champion will team up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the main event of the show. It remains to be seen which team will emerge victorious in the colossal clash next Friday.

Will Raquel be able to dethrone Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion?

