How tall is Rhea Ripley? Her height compared to other WWE women

Rhea Ripley (real-life Demi Bennett), a professional wrestler from Australia, is perhaps one of the tallest female superstars in pro wrestling. Given that WWE never misses an opportunity to boost their wrestlers' numbers, it comes as a surprise that WWE classifies her to be 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Many believe that the Nightmare is as tall as listed after comparing her height to various other wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey ( 5'7"), Becky Lynch (5'6"), and Shayna Baszler (5'7"), among others.

Speaking of female wrestlers who are as tall as Ripley, Doudrop has been one of the biggest finds for WWE in 2021. The Scottish star stands at an impressive 5 feet 8 inches.

Tamina is one of the tallest female wrestlers in WWE and undoubtedly a formidable opponent. The second-generation superstar, who stands at a towering 5 feet 9 inches tall, is a formidable presence in the ring. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair also stands at 5 feet 10 inches.

Could Rhea Ripley challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship?

Rhea Ripley has been a force to be reckoned with since joining The Judgment Day. Not only has she taken Dominik Mysterio under her wing, but the Nightmare has also destroyed the competition in her path, both in the form of male and female superstars. She recently participated in the Women's WarGames match and decimated several of her opponents, however, she ended up on the losing side.

It seems as though WWE are building Rhea Ripley for big things as the Nightmare establishes her dominance in the women's division. With WrestleMania fast approaching, Ripley has several opponents whole could give her tough competition. Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler could match the strength and the ferociousness of the Judgment Day member.

However, there is one potential opponent who fans could be most interested in seeing Ripley face - Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE is the reigning RAW Women's Champion and is one of the most formidable babyfaces in the women's division. She has been on the run of her life since winning the title at WrestleMania.

Seeing the two women clash in a battle of powerhouses at WrestleMania would be a dream come true for many.

It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition soon.

It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition soon.

