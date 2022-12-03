How did Tegan Nox come up with her WWE in-ring name?

Tegan Nox made a triumphant return to SmackDown this week. As Damage CTRL invaded SmackDown and attacked Liv Morgan, she emerged to make the save. A Shining Wizard to Bayley was what it took for her and her cronies to retreat in haste.

Nox hasn't been seen in WWE for a long time, having been released late last year. Triple H has officially brought her back, and it was nice to hear the announcers say her name and hype her up on commentary. The former NXT Superstar's in-ring moniker rolls off the tongue quite nicely, making it one of the better names on the WWE roster.

Such a quirky and unique name surely has some meaning or backstory to it. If you want to know why the Welsh superstar goes by that name, read on to find out.

Tegan Nox has stated that her wrestling name is a nod to both her Welsh heritage and her love for Harry Potter. She also went on to explain the meaning behind her nickname.

"Tegan is a Welsh name. It means toy. And Nox is actually a Harry Potter spell. I'm a massive Harry Potter fan. That's why my nickname is also 'the girl with the shiniest wizard'. I’m very proud to be Welsh and then I wanted some sort of tip of the hat to Harry Potter because I'm a massive fan. I mean, I've got tattoos of it but I needed something to actually show people....Dakota (Kai) actually helped me pick the name while I was out rehabbing to come back for the Mae Young Classic." [H/T DigitalSpy]

It's funny how the person who helped Nox pick her name out was the one she attacked on SmackDown this week. Now that she is officially back, we can't wait to see what she gets up to.

Tegan Nox's WWE career so far

Tegan Nox has had some nice moments in WWE so far. She made her main roster debut teaming with Shotzi. They defeated then-tag team champions Natalya and Tamina in a non-title match to make a statement. The two scored multiple victories over them, but never got a championship match.

Nox was sent to RAW as part of the 2021 draft while Shotzi stayed on SmackDown. On November 18, she was released from her WWE contract. She'll be looking to seek redemption this time around and establish herself as a key player.

