How the Bella Twins' retirement is the latest sign of the women's revolution in WWE

Nikki and Brie Bella - The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins announcing their respective in-ring retirements from pro wrestling is just the latest development in an ever-changing WWE Women's Division that threatens to make talents like them virtually non-existent.

Brie and Nikki Bella represent the so-called "Divas Era" from 2007 to 2015 where the focus at that time was more on glamorous looks and less on in-ring skill. There is no room for Divas in the current environment of the WWE Women's Division.

The change began in the summer of 2012 when Triple H replaced John Laurinaitis as WWE's Head of Talent. At that time, most of the female roster were mainly former swimsuit and fitness models such as Kelly Kelly and Layla, while the likes of AJ Lee and Natalya were legitimate wrestlers.

It became very clear that Triple H wasn't a fan of the so-called eye candy, as he wanted to completely overhaul the division, and did so by hiring primarily independent wrestlers.

Like the Bellas, the likes of Kelly Kelly, Maryse, Layla, Tiffany, Rosa Mendes, and Maria Kanellis would not fit in today's WWE Women's Division.

In April of 2016, WWE decided to rebrand the WWE Divas Division into the WWE Women's Division, with the focus on athleticism, following the success of the NXT women.

There are now multiple women's storylines on RAW and SmackDown, and match times have also increased.

Women such as Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax have become huge stars, and at times have outshone even the male superstars. They have gone from being a sideshow to becoming main attractions.

It is definitely a changing landscape in the WWE as far as the women are concerned, as the Bellas seemingly found out that their services aren't really needed anymore.

