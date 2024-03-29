How did The Rock comfort Becky Lynch after her father's death? Exploring her revelation

The Rock and Seth Rollins are amid a huge beef right now, one that could change the WWE forever. The two just aren't able to see eye-to-eye, and this has resulted in a feud involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes that has gotten pretty heated. But, while The Brahma Bull and The Messiah are butting heads, things remain cordial between Rocky and Rollins' wife, fellow WWE superstar, Becky Lynch.

Lynch recently released her new book "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl". In the book, she discusses her life and career as a professional wrestler, and The Rock is one person she makes mention of. She wrote about how The People's Champ was a great friend and confidant to her and even recalled some comforting words he gave her.

In 2021, Becky Lynch's father, Ken Quin passed away. It was a difficult time for Lynch, as her father was a huge inspiration for her, and was the main reason she became a wrestler in the first place. She was devastated by his passing, but this is where she remembered The Rock's words, which she revealed in Episode 30: The Submission of her book. Words, that reminded her that even though her father is gone, he will always be with her.

"Always there with the wisdom of a sage, and knowing the perfect thing to say, The Rock, whom my dad always loved watching when he was wrestling and who had become a good friend and confidant to me in recent years, offered the most comforting perspective. In his signature voice, kind and compassionate, he gave me the greatest amount of comfort in one sentence. “And now, he's always with you." And now, he's always with me," wrote Lynch.

At the end of the day, regardless of what we see in the ring, the character of The Rock is completely different from the person that is Dwayne Johnson. Someone, who as Becky Lynch described, is a good friend and always there with the "wisdom of a sage".

Becky Lynch is on The Rock's side for WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch is in a tough situation ahead of WrestleMania 40, and it has nothing to do with Rhea Ripley. While she will be focused on facing Mami at The Show of Shows, she has a difficult choice to make when it comes to another big match on the night. After all, as mentioned earlier, her husband Seth Rollins is having major problems with her good friend The Rock.

Rocky and Rollins are scheduled to go head-to-head on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, as part of a tag team match that also involves Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. It's a huge match with huge implications, but one would assume that Lynch will side with her husband. On the contrary, if her interview with Sony Sports Network is anything to go by, she is on the side of Team Rocky.

There is no telling if her allegiances have changed in recent weeks. When she did the interview, the tag team match wasn't even on the card. But, as things stand, she has sided with The Final Boss.

