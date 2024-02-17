How did The Rock embrace his heel turn on SmackDown? The minute details you must know

The Rock made a much-awaited appearance on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. This was The Great One's first appearance since he slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. Hence, there was plenty of excitement among fans about what he was going to say on the show.

During his promo on the blue brand, The Rock completely turned heel and took several shots at the audience and Cody Rhodes. While he was booed by the crowd in Salt Lake City, Utah, The Rock did a wonderful job as a heel overall. However, his promo was not the only way he embraced being a heel in the Stamford-based promotion.

Apart from his words, there was another element that cemented the fact that The Rock was now a heel. The element in question is the vest and shades that he wore. Unlike his usual appearances, The Brahma Bull draped a completely different attire on the latest episode of SmackDown. Except for the color, his look was similar to how it was during the "Hollywood Rock" era.

Therefore, given how The Great One has embraced his heel turn, it will be interesting to see what happens ahead on SmackDown. The People's Champion joining The Bloodline will not only have a major effect on the Samoan faction but also on Cody Rhodes' desire to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Former WWE Champion suggested two scenarios for The Rock at WrestleMania XL

When The Rock made his return on SmackDown, many people believed he would be challenging Roman Reigns. However, at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, it became clear that The People's Champion was now a heel, and it would be Cody Rhodes who would face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

This led to former WWE Champion Big E discussing two possible scenarios for The Rock at WrestleMania XL. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Big E mentioned that he first thought there would be a tag team match taking place. He said:

"My first thought was ... Are we going to do a tag match now?"

Moreover, the former WWE Champion explained another possible scenario.

"Like, there is so many different ways this could play out. As a triple threat, do we see The Rock as a special guest referee, I feel like with all these incredible power players looming about, and now we have, what, 50-ish days, WrestleMania, there's still so much time," Big E said.

Regardless of what happens at WrestleMania XL, the entire segment seems like it is going to be very interesting. The episodes of RAW and SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania XL will be exciting to follow.

