How are The Rock fans clapping back at Cody Rhodes supporters during RAW?

Cody Rhodes apparently gave his WrestleMania spot to The Rock, and most fans are not happy about it. The American Nightmare and The Great One crossed paths on SmackDown last week. The whole segment quickly became one of WWE’s most disliked uploads on YouTube.

The hashtag “We Want Cody” has been trending since Friday. That being said, some fans want to see Rock versus Reigns at WrestleMania and have come up with #WeWantRocky as a countermeasure to Cody Rhodes' supporters.

WeWantRocky is trending big time during RAW. [Screenshot from Twitter's Explore page during RAW]

It is worth mentioning that the People’s Champion was heavily booed during the opening segment on RAW tonight. Seth Rollins kicked off the show. The Visionary’s mere reference to Rock’s catchphrase prompted a chorus of boos from the arena.

Rhodes showed up next and joined the World Heavyweight Champion inside the ring. The crowd continued to chant, “Rocky sucks,” causing Michael Cole to reference the WWE Universe’s hostile reception toward Dwayne Johnson back in 1996.

What happened after Cody Rhodes joined Seth Rollins in the ring on RAW?

The two-time Royal Rumble winner entered the ring to a thunderous ovation. Rhodes joined his former opponent, Seth Rollins, inside the ring. The Visionary asked Rhodes if he would accept his challenge for a world title match at WrestleMania 40.

The crowd began to show their disapproval. Before Rhodes could answer, Drew McIntyre showed up to the ring. The Scottish Psychopath took a jab at Roman Reigns. He also told his former tag team partner to “finish your story.”

The segment turned violent after McIntyre attacked Rollins and Rhodes. After several seconds of struggle, Cody Rhodes got the upper hand and sent the former WWE Champion out of the ring.

We still have to get a definitive answer from the American Nightmare for his WrestleMania match.

