Why did Michael Cole reference 1996 when fans were booing The Rock on RAW? Know the story

After a surprise appearance on SmackDown last week, The Rock was also mentioned on the latest edition of RAW. This development took place during a promo between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. When the former made his way to the ring, fans in the arena began chanting 'Rocky Sucks.'

These chants were loud enough and surprising, given Fans have loved The Rock. However, as it continued, Michael Cole made an interesting comment. After hearing the crowd, Cole asked on commentary if it was 1996 again.

Since then, several members of the WWE Universe have been eager to know the reference. Well, when The Rock debuted for the Stamford-based promotion in 1996, he was given the gimmick of Rocky Maivia. His character wasn't liked by fans, which resulted in regular 'Rocky Sucks' chants.

These chants by the fans back in the day were detrimental since Rock was a babyface. However, as years passed by and The People's Champion worked on his character, he became one of the most widely recognized faces in WWE history.

AEW star claimed The Rock is the most powerful man in wrestling today

Given every appearance Rock has made on WWE programming, there has never been a doubt that he is one of the biggest stars created by the promotion. However, after the Miami native was recently added to the Board of Directors of the TKO Group, one could understand the power he held within the WWE.

Per wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett, The People's Champion is the most powerful man in wrestling today. During the podcast My World with Jeff Jarrett episode, the AEW star mentioned the board would look up to Rock for his wrestling expertise.

"To me, Dwayne 'I own The Rock now' Johnson is on top of the industry. They're gonna look to him on that board for wrestling expertise. Not business expertise, but when you really drill it down and they're sitting around the table on having to make the decisions, Ari is brilliant in talent, there's no doubt about it. Nick Khan, is a dealmaker, and a brilliant talent, he was a uber, uber, uber, mega talent agent for years, and his success. But when you get down to a professional wrestling component of it ... but when you drill it right down, The Rock is the most powerful man in wrestling today."

When one looks at the situation, Rock might indeed be one of the most influential figures in wrestling today. It will be interesting to see how he is involved with WWE leading up to WrestleMania 40 and after that.

