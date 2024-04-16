How did The Undertaker end up narrating Bray Wyatt's WWE documentary? Mark Calaway reveals 

WWE fans were grateful to witness "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal," which explored the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's life beyond the squared circle.

The emotional documentary, narrated by The Undertaker (Mark Calaway), featured unseen archival footage of Bray Wyatt backstage. It also interviewed Wyatt's family and friends. The Undertaker discussed his experience narrating the documentary and how it all began.

The Undertaker hailed Bray Wyatt as a visionary while discussing his life on the latest episode of Six Feet Under. The Phenom revealed that he received a call asking whether he would want to narrate a documentary dedicated to celebrating Bray Wyatt's legacy, and he jumped at the opportunity.

"He really was kind of a visionary in the sense of how he thought outside of the box, and I brought that up during the panel. There was nothing cookie cutter about Bray Wyatt, and it was a lot of fun, and it was really important to me. I was honored when they called me and said, 'Hey! Do you want to narrate this?' and I was like, absolutely 100% I want to do it, and you know, just wanted to make sure that the family was happy," said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker also disclosed that he wanted to honor the family and revealed they were still grieving. The WWE Hall of Famer was grateful for his chance to narrate Wyatt's story.

The Undertaker returned at WWE WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes

The Phenom stunned the WWE Universe when he made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania XL. He took The Rock out of the equation right before he could attack Cody Rhodes in the main event against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare went on to beat Reigns to win the Undisputed Universal Championship, thanks to an army that had The Deadman.

The match contested under Bloodline Rules also saw John Cena make a surprise interference to attack Solo Sikoa and keep him from changing the course of the title bout. Many had hoped to see 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in that spot but were pleasantly surprised with The Undertaker, too.

