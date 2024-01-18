How did The Undertaker's arch-nemesis Brock Lesnar react backstage after ending his WrestleMania streak?

At WrestleMania 30 back in 2014, the WWE Universe was shocked to the core, as the referee hit the mat for the three count when Brock Lesnar pinned The Undertaker. It was the first-ever 'Mania loss for The Phenom in his entire career. Lesnar was the one to end one of the greatest streaks after Taker's 21 straight wins at The Show of Shows.

After the bell rang, the crowd in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome stood in utter shock and silence. Moments later, The Deadman got up, slowly and disappointed, and received a massive ovation from the crowd. It was arguably the biggest upset in WrestleMania history. Fans also have always wondered how people in WWE reacted to the moment backstage.

Well, a recent viral backstage video from WrestleMania 30 showed the reactions of people watching in the back. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were also there, and while Heyman seemingly had tears in his eyes, The Beast Incarnate also had a dejected look on his face watching 'Taker in the ring.

It's been nearly 10 years since the moment the streak ended, and the debate within the wrestling community regarding whether Lesnar was the right choice to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania is still going on. Several veterans and legends have also presented their perspectives regarding the same, some for it and some against.

Who will Brock Lesnar feud with upon his rumored return

After suffering a defeat against Cody Rhodes at Summerslam 2023, Brock Lesnar put over Cody in front of the crowd and left. He has not appeared on WWE programming ever since.

However, The Beast Incarnate is reportedly expected to return sooner rather than later. Speaking of his expected feud upon return, Lesnar is expected to face the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast a few months ago, The Ring General expressed his desire to square off against Lesnar:

“You never really know what you get with Brock. It’s definitely a match I want to have and I want to do. I feel Brock is somebody, I just make it my thing, I make him my personal end boss. That’s the guy that, at one point, I have to step in the ring (with) to validate myself.” [H/T EWrestlingnews]

Well, considering the rumors going around, Brock could actually return as soon as Royal Rumble 2024 to confront Gunther and eventually set up their porported 'Mania match. Only time will tell what happen next and if this rumor comes true.

