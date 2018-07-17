How to make this year's Summerslam the best one in recent memory?

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 922 // 17 Jul 2018, 17:53 IST

Just think about the last time that WWE gave us a memorable Summerslam. You would have to go back to Summerslam 2013 and that was five years ago. Since 2013, WWE hasn't delivered a Summerslam that has lived up to fans' expectations. All of that could change as WWE has a great opportunity to deliver one of the best Summerslam shows we've ever watched.

Here's how WWE could make this year's Summerslam the perfect show for fans and critics alike.

This year, all of the current active championships must be on the line. Last year, the Intercontinental championship wasn't even defended and the champion was on the pre-show in a random six-man tag match. We shouldn't have a repeat this year. WWE must ensure that all championships are defended at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Secondly, WWE should have a few surprises in store for Summerslam. Hulk Hogan was recently reinstated into the Hall of Fame and was backstage at Extreme Rules so Hogan making a surprise appearance at Summerslam would be a huge moment. The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE television since Wrestlemania 32. The Rock appearing would definitely have 'the millions ... and millions' of fans on their feet.

Thirdly, WWE must have numerous dream matches on the card. AJ Styles should have a worthy opponent for the WWE title, someone like Samoa Joe or Daniel Bryan would be great. Daniel Bryan must be a part of a high-profile match ,preferably against The Miz or AJ Styles. The Undertaker should be involved in a huge match if he's on the card, perhaps against Braun Strowman, John Cena or Finn Balor. Brock Lesnar should face Bobby Lashley at the mega-event too. John Cena should be brought back for a huge match too.

Fourthly, WWE must try to fit in all of its popular and top stars. Last year, The Miz and The Hardyz were dumped on the pre-show and Sami Zayn wasn't even on the card. Names like Bobby Roode, Elias, Finn Balor, Drew Mcintyre, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and The New Day shouldn't be left off the card.

Lastly, WWE must have Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar near the main-event. The fans have had enough of Reigns in the main-event picture and they will riot if they see him close Summerslam. Lesnar's last night in WWE should be Summerslam and he mustn't close the show as the crowd has lost interest in him. We don't want a repeat of the Wrestlemania main-event either.

Summerslam has the potential to be a great show.Let's see how things play out.

