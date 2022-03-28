How to watch "WWE Evil" online?

On March 24, WWE Evil was released as an 8-part docu-series created and hosted by John Cena.

WWE described it as, "taking an unprecedented look inside the psyche of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE, the series unveils the superstars’ impact on mainstream culture." Ultimately, the series will explore the best villains in the company's history.

Included in the eight episodes is a look into the dark persona's of the likes of The Miz, Stephanie McMahon and Roman Reigns. Each villain's history, their key rivalries and career defining moments will be explored.

So where can WWE Evil be watched online?

The 8-part docu-series is available on Peacock in the United States and can be accessed online using multiple media streaming devices. It is Peacock's first WWE original series and is currently unavailable for fans subscribed to the WWE Network around the world.

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming excited by WWE Evil docu-series

John Cena @JohnCena



See all episodes of the new series Some of @WWE ’s most vile, most despicable … and most entertaining characters of all time have one thing in common: they are EVIL!See all episodes of the new series #WWEEvil streaming on @peacockTV NOW!! Some of @WWE’s most vile, most despicable … and most entertaining characters of all time have one thing in common: they are EVIL!See all episodes of the new series #WWEEvil streaming on @peacockTV NOW!! https://t.co/FpCOvq7qWm

Benny Reuven, Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, discussed the new release with WWE.com:

"As Peacock continues to expand its WWE programming, we are thrilled to bring the new original series ‘WWE Evil’ to platform, working with the one and only John Cena. There is no one better to take viewers into the minds of WWE’s fiercest villains than Cena himself. We can’t wait for WWE fans to devour this series." (h/t WWE.com)

See the full episode list below:

EPISODE 1 – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan : Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil.

: Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil. EPISODE 2 – The Miz : From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz.

: From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz. EPISODE 3 – Sasha Banks : There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”.

: There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”. EPISODE 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE.

Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE. EPISODE 5 – Randy Orton : Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within.

: Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within. EPISODE 6 – Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE.

Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE. EPISODE 7 – Ric Flair : Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains.

: Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains. EPISODE 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.

Who is your favorite WWE villain? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Have you watched "WWE Evil" yet? Yes No 2 votes so far