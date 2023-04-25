How did Triple H botch his promo on WWE RAW? Here's what you may have missed

Triple H appeared on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, hosted in Chicago. The WWE Universe was eagerly expecting ground-breaking information, as the promotion teased earlier in the night.

The Chief Content Officer started by reminding fans of his wrestling superstar status. It was stated that he defended the WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago. While under the excitement of the news, The Game must have let it slip his mind that he was the challenger, not the champion.

In 2006, Triple H was one of the most elite wrestlers in the industry. Cena was also at the top. However, the former Heavyweight Champion would not recognize him as such. He claimed John wasn't a worthy champion and was holding the title for granted.

On the other hand, Cena argued that he had earned the championship through hard work and determination. The feud led to a match at WrestleMania 22, where Cena defended his title against his challenger, Triple H.

Despite the slip, The Game praised Cena, referencing him as one of the best in the industry.

Triple H reveals new information about WWE Draft

Before he unveiled the Heavyweight Championship belt, he also spoke about Roman Reigns and the future of his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, The Tribal Chief will hit 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He became the longest-reigning world champion in modern-era wrestling, an incredible feat. While many fans are ecstatic, some don't agree that he deserves to keep it due to his part-time schedule.

The Game shared that Reigns negotiated himself into a position where he didn't have to defend his title as often and commended him for it. However, he recognized that while it benefits the champion, it was not the same for WWE. With the Draft coming up, it will change everything moving forward.

Triple H announced that whichever brand drafts Reigns, his title will move with him, and the other brand will receive a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Fans will have to wait and see which brand The Tribal Chief ends up on. Plans seem to be moving quickly around the WWE Draft, beginning on April 28 and continuing till May 1.

