How did Triple H react when WWE star suffered embarrassing botch at SummerSlam? Reflecting on the incident!

Triple H has seen his share of hilarious and awkward botches at SummerSlam. The Game once had to save a fellow WWE star from an embarrassing botch at The Biggest Party of the Summer. That was just one instance of Hunter’s professionalism inside the squared circle.

The star whom Triple H got out of an awkward botch at SummerSlam is “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake got himself entangled in the ring ropes at SummerSlam 1999. He saw Austin’s struggle and came to his rescue.

Hunter would recall the awkward yet hilarious botch years later. The 14-time world champion said he was struggling to contain his laughter while trying to get Austin out of the ring ropes. He made it look like he was kicking the Rattlesnake in the stomach during their triple-threat match.

For those wondering, Austin got his knee brace stuck between the ropes while he was taunting Shane McMahon inside the ring. The Boy Wonder had tried to interfere in the WWE Championship match between Hunter, Steve Austin, and Mankind (Mick Foley) at SummerSlam 1999.

The match was officiated by WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura in his first appearance for Vince McMahon’s promotion since 1990. The former Governor of Minnesota raised Foley’s hand in victory after he pinned defending champion Austin for the belt.

What happened between Triple H and Steve Austin after the SummerSlam match?

Triple H failed to stop Mick Foley from winning the match at SummerSlam. The Game took out his frustrations on Steve Austin after the bout. Hunter targeted Austin’s leg with a steel chair. He continued the assault until the Rattlesnake couldn’t take any more.

Hunter also cost Austin a year of his career when he ordered Rikishi to take out the Rattlesnake at Survivor Series 1999. Austin would exact revenge by seemingly killing Triple H a year later at Survivor Series 2000.

Their epic rivalry concluded in a Three Stages of Hell match at No Way Out 2001.

How would you rate the rivalry between The Game and The Rattlesnake? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!