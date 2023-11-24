How did Triple H take over the reins of WWE control from his long time rival? Know the story

Triple H has been one of wrestling's biggest success stories. From being a great wrestler to now achieving success as WWE's Creative Head, The Game has come a long way in his career. While much of it has been achieved due to his love for the business, Hunter also received advice from some of the greats.

One who advised Triple H before the latter began his booking career was Vince McMahon. During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, the 54-year-old mentioned McMahon told him to book what people want to feel and see. The Game said:

“Vince [McMahon] taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats & you’ll never go wrong, you’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel & see.”

You can check out what WWE's Creative Head said in the tweet below:

Triple H could not receive advice from a better man than his father-in-law. After all, WWE is what it is today due to McMahon's hard work. While The Game is certainly doing a great job in booking shows and PLEs, it will be interesting to see how WWE's creative ideas elevate under him a few years down the lines.

Former WWE star credits Triple H for allowing him and his partner to breathe in the Stamford-based promotion

Back in 2021, several WWE superstars were cut from the roster due to the promotion's budget cuts. One such team that was affected by the cut was Hit Row. The expulsion of the team led to Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, B-Fab, and Isaiah Scott losing their jobs.

However, when Triple H took over last year, he brought back Dolla, Adonis, and B-Fab. While Dolla is no longer part of the promotion, during a recent interview, he spoke about his time with WWE. The 33-year-old credited Triple H for allowing him and his faction to breathe in the promotion. He said:

"Man, that was amazing. The coolest thing for me about Hit Row was the fact that Hunter [Triple H] just let us breathe, like, Hunter never let anybody write for us like he knew that we had to do it ourselves or it wouldn't be done right. You know, Hunter just let us run and he knew what I was capable of, what we were capable of, and the cool thing for me is that like the boys and the girls in the back loved it, like, people loved working with us." [From 6:04 - 6:33]

Like Top Dolla, several superstars have credited Hunter for bringing positive changes to the product since July 2022. A few years down the line, it will be interesting to see the direction WWE takes under The Game's leadership.