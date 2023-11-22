Triple H allegedly allowed popular tag team "breathe" in WWE, according to released star: "Hunter just let us run"

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, allegedly allowed a popular tag team to do their own thing in the Stamford-based promotion, according to the recently released star Top Dolla.

Dolla joined World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2020 and officially debuted on the May 4, 2021 episode of NXT. The following week, he became a part of a new faction called Hit Row, which also included Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, now known as Swerve Strickland, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab. They were drafted to SmackDown in 2021 but were released due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Scott was the only one who did not return to WWE. Triple H brought back the other three members unannounced on the August 12, 2022, episode of the blue brand. However, on September 21, 2023, Top Dolla was once again released from his contract.

During a recent interview with Alicia Atout, Top Dolla talked about his time in WWE. The former Hit Row member said that Triple H gave them the liberty to do their own things in the company as The Game knew what they were capable of.

"Man, that was amazing. The coolest thing for me about Hit Row was the fact that Hunter [Triple H] just let us breathe, like, Hunter never let anybody write for us like he knew that we had to do it ourselves or it wouldn't be done right. You know, Hunter just let us run and he knew what I was capable of, what we were capable of, and the cool thing for me is that like the boys and the girls in the back loved it, like, people loved working with us," Top Dolla said. [6:04 - 6:33]

Triple H might dismantle Hit Row after WWE Superstar's release, believes Booker T

As mentioned above, only Top Dolla was released from his WWE contract. Meanwhile, B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis are still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he does not think Hit Row will continue as it is.

"I don't think they're gonna continue as Hit Row. I think they might as well dismantle that thing," Booker T said.

Fans believe Triple H might bring back the star once again in the future. It remains to be seen if WWE has planned anything for Top Dolla or not.

