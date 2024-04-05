How was Vince McMahon as a boss? Former WWE Divas champion opens up

Vince McMahon has been a front-runner in the pro wrestling industry for as long as one can remember. WWE grew leaps and bounds under the former chairman and he is definitely the reason why fans globally enjoy the product as much as they do.

While not every superstar had the same experience with Mr. McMohan, several of them remember their interactions with him fondly. Recently, Kelly Kelly appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and spoke about the type of boss McMahon was and her experience dealing with him. She claimed to have had

"Amazing, like amazing. I always looked at him like he was my boss. I only went to him one time and that was when I wanted to become Divas Champion. Because I only saw him during rehearsal. He was like on it. Here we go. Rehearse. Done. Just so professional. Just an amazing boss, literally," she said. [21:34 - 22:04]

You can watch her comments in the video below:

After spending five years with the company, she wanted to pitch the idea of becoming Divas Champion. The other women on the roster encouraged her to speak with McMahon, and even though she was nervous, she floated the idea to him.

McMohan thought it was a great idea, and a few weeks later she had the chance to become the Divas Champion.

Ronda Rousey called out Vince McMahon in her second autobiography

Ronda Rousey's second autobiography, Our Fight: A Memoir, was released on April 2, 2024. The memoir gained a lot of traction even before it hit the shelves. In the book, she has spoken about various individuals who have shaped WWE, and one such of course is Vince McMahon.

She called out McMohan in her book, claiming that he blurred the lines between his on-screen and off-screen personalities.

"It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe,” she wrote.

Ronda Rousey's last WWE match was at SummerSlam 2023 in an MMA Rules Match where she lost to Shayna Baszler.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE