How Vince McMahon did a huge favor for former Tag Team Champions in Saudi Arabia

Brodie Lee revealed that Vince McMahon has a nice side.

The Bludgeon Brothers needed the WWE Chairman's help in Saudi Arabia.

Vince McMahon helped Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in The Middle East

Luke Harper was released from WWE earlier this year and recently made his debut for AEW, where he was revealed as The Exalted One, the leader of The Dark Order. Harper, who now uses his old ring name Brodie Lee recently appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he was able to reveal several personal stories about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

One of the most intriguing stories that the former Tag Team Champion revealed revolved around The Bludgeon Brothers debut in Saudi Arabia at The Greatest Royal Rumble back in 2018.

Harper revealed that Vince McMahon wanted him and Erick Rowan to have their own mallets in Saudi Arabia, but he knew that they would get into trouble with airport security or they were in danger of being stolen, so he did the SmackDown Tag Team Champions a huge favor and took them on his private jet with him instead.

The Bludgeon Brothers went on to retain their Championships in Saudi Arabia as part of The Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view when they were able to defeat The Usos. The mallets obviously gave the tag team a much better overall feel, which helped on their debut in The MIddle East.