Money in the Bank 2021 is here and the pay-per-view is only a day away. Fans returned for the first time since WrestleMania 37 during this week's episode of SmackDown, lending the WWE show an atmosphere that has not been seen in years.

With two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and five huge title matches, the show promises to be one that fans won't be forgetting anytime soon. Following SmackDown's show, it was confirmed that The Usos would challenge The Mysterios for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the KickOff show.

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

With fans back in the arenas, Money in the Bank is a must-watch pay-per-view for every wrestling fan. With that being the case, let's take a look at how fans can watch the show from home.

How to watch Money in the Bank 2021 in the US & UK?

Money in the Bank 2021 can be watched live on Peacock in the United States. WWE moved its WWE Network to the streaming service earlier this year and all pay-per-views, along with all other network shows, will be available there for the foreseeable future in the United States. Fans in the United States can stream the pay-per-view at 8 PM EST or 5 PM PST.

To watch the WWE Network on Peacock, fans will need a Premium subscription at $5 a month.

In the United Kingdom, fans can stream the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on the WWE Network as usual for £9.99. The event can also be streamed on BT Sport Box Office.

The KickOff Show will be available an hour earlier and can be streamed on the WWE Network, or WWE's YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

How, when, and where to watch Money in the Bank 2021 in India?

In India, fans can stream the Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view on Sony Ten 1 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. Fans can also stream the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sony Liv with a premium subscription.

The main show will start at 5:30 AM IST while the KickOff show will start at 4:30 AM.

To find out when Money in the Bank 2021 will start in your location, click here.

