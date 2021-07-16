What time does Money in the Bank 2021 start?

Money in the Bank 2021 is here and the card is packed. As the first pay-per-view show where fans will be back live since WrestleMania 37, WWE will make sure it's an exciting event.

The Universal title will be up for grabs as Edge challenges Roman Reigns, as will the WWE title, where Bobby Lashley looks to assert his dominance again. At the same time, the men's and women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will be a treat for the fans as always.

Before looking at the match card, let's take a look at what time Money in the Bank 2021 is set to start.

Money in the Bank 2021 start time

Money in the Bank 2021 is set to start at 8 PM EST on July 18, 2021. Depending on the timezone, the start time will differ from place to place. Before the main card, WWE will also broadcast a one-hour KickOff show which is set to start at 7 PM EST.

The start times for the main card of Money in the Bank 2021 in different timezones are as follows:

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

8:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

9 AM (JST, Japan)

3 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

The start times for the KickOff show of Money in the Bank 2021 in different timezones are as follows:

7 PM (EST, United States)

4 PM (PST, United States)

12 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

4:30 AM (IST, India)

9:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

8 AM (JST, Japan)

23 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

Money in the Bank 2021 Match Card

The Money in the Bank 2021 card is packed.

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Kofi Kingston

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge

RAW Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs The Viking Raiders

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre vs Riddle vs Kevin Owens vs John Morrison vs Big E vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs Nikki A.S.H vs Liv Morgan vs Natalya vs Tamina vs Naomi vs Asuka vs Zelina Vega

Fans are anticipating some returns ahead of the event, but nothing has been confirmed.

Edited by Vedant Jain