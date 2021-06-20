How to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2021?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 is one of the major attractions of the summer for the company. The pay-per-view is already stacked and will feature several matches which are sure to entertain fans.

The WWE Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship will both be defended inside the Cell as Bobby Lashley and Bianca Belair attempt to hold on to their titles.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will also defend her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. The feud between the two women has crossed the line into grudge territory, especially given how Charlotte Flair brought Ripley's momentum to a sudden stop at WrestleMania.

There will be other entertaining matches featured as well, but the question remains; how can fans watch the WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 pay-per-view? The answer differs depending on the location.

How to watch Hell in a Cell 2021 in the US and UK?

Hell in a Cell 2021 can be watched live on Peacock in the United States. The WWE Network has moved to NBC's Peacock streaming service and will feature all of WWE's pay-per-views for the foreseeable future. For WWE content, fans will need a premium subscription of Peacock for $5 a month.

Hell in a Cell 2021 can be watched in the United Kingdom on the WWE Network for £9.99. Currently, WWE has an offer for fans that will allow them to get the first three months of the WWE Network for 99p.

The event will also be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK, where fans can purchase it for £14.95.

The KickOff show will be available on YouTube.

Fans can find out when Hell in a Cell 2021 will start in their specific region here.

How, when, and where to watch Hell in a Cell 2021 in India?

For Indian WWE fans, Hell in a Cell 2021 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.

The pay-per-view will also be available to stream on Sony Liv. The main show will begin at 5:30 AM IST and the KickOff Show will begin at 4:30 AM IST.

