What time does Hell in a Cell 2021 start?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 is only a few hours away now. As fans ready themselves for the pay-per-view, WWE provided a preview of things to come on SmackDown.

This week, the Universal Championship was on the line in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match to be hosted on SmackDown. Roman Reigns faced Rey Mysterio in a match where the luchador had a grudge against the Tribal Chief for what he had done to his son - Dominik Mysterio.

The match card is packed and there will be two matches inside the Hell in a Cell structure. But before looking at the matches, fans should know what time Hell in a Cell 2021 starts.

Hell in a Cell 2021 start time

Hell in a Cell 2021 is set to start at 7 PM EST on June 20, 2021. Depending on the timezone, the start times will differ. Before the main card starts, WWE will host a one-hour KickOff show, which will begin at 6 PM EST.

The start times for the main card of Hell in a Cell 2021 in different timezones are as follows:

7 PM (EST, United States)

4 PM (PST, United States)

12 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

4:30 AM (IST, India)

9:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

8 AM (JST, Japan)

2 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

The start times for the KickOff show of Hell in a Cell 2021 in different timezones are as follows:

6 PM (EST, United States)

3 PM (PST, United States)

11 PM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

3:30 AM (IST, India)

8:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

7 AM (JST, Japan)

1 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

Which matches will take place inside the cell at the Hell in a Cell 2021 pay-per-view?

Two matches are scheduled to take place inside the Cell this year at the pay-per-view.

#HIAC is where legends are made.



There are people like me, who will stand tall at the end of the night, title in hand.



And then there are people like @DMcIntyreWWE who crash and burn through tables with their hopes and dreams in hand.



Time’s up, Drew. Nowhere left to run. pic.twitter.com/RSLyWYmKtQ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 19, 2021

The first match is the Last Chance Hell in a Cell Match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. McIntyre has battled Lashley multiple times since losing the WWE Championship but has failed each time. This will be the last time he can battle for the WWE title while Bobby Lashley holds it, so a lot is on the line.

Can’t wait to see Bianca Belair vs. Bayley inside Hell in a Cell.



Two of WWE’s best in the women’s division.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/n5JZyD7j9p — CONNER (@VancityConner) June 19, 2021

For the other match, Bianca Belair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley. Bayley has been a thorn in Belair's side since she became champion at WrestleMania by defeating Sasha Banks. Their match at Hell in a Cell will likely bring an end to their feud.

