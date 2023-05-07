How did WWE Backlash tease 3 stars turning heel/face?

WWE Backlash is in the rear-view mirror now. The first Premium Live Event post-WrestleMania 39 received positive reviews from both fans and critics alike.

While Bianca Belair defeated IYO SKY and retained her RAW Women's Championship, Rhea Ripley prevailed over Zelina Vega to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. Furthermore, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Bloodline, and Bad Bunny earned major victories at the event as well.

The Premium Live Event also saw the Stamford-based company tease a few potential heel/face turns. A few high-profile names of the company could be in line to undergo a major character change shortly.

The following piece will look at three such superstars who could turn heel/face following Backlash.

#3. Rhea Ripley - babyface turn

Rhea Ripley locked horns with Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023. The Eradicator made quick work of her opponent to successfully defend her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Apart from her dominating performance, Ripley's all-white ring gear caught the eyes of the WWE fans. The SmackDown Women's Champion last wore an all-white attire during her feud with Charlotte Flair. Ripley reverting to a similar attire could be the company's way of teasing a potential babyface turn for The Eradicator.

For those unaware, there have been murmurs of WWE potentially changing her character shortly, and the creative may have teased the same with The Nightmare donning the lighter shades.

#2. Bianca Belair turns heel following her win at WWE Backlash

Bianca Belair successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY at WWE Backlash. However, she arguably looked a bit amazed by the overwhelming support her opponent received in the match.

WWE could use this angle to turn the current RAW Women's Champion into a heel. A heel turn for Bianca Belair has been long overdue. The EST arguably needs a character change before her reign turns stale.

Hence, it won't be a bad idea if the company decides to change her character following WWE Backlash 2023.

#1. Solo Sikoa - babyface turn

The Usos and Solo Sikoa defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash. But all is not well between The Enforcer and the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions as he was seen glaring at his brothers following the match.

Meanwhile, the rumors of Solo Sikoa potentially turning on Roman Reigns have been making the rounds for quite a while now.

With The Enforcer failing to get on the same page as the rest of The Bloodline, it won't be surprising if he turns on his family.

Will the aforementioned turns happen following Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments action below.

