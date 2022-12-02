How did WWE create Bray Wyatt's magical return?

WWE has had one of its best years in terms of revenue, arena sell-outs, online engagement, and more. While there have been many top moments in 2022, the one moment that certainly made it to the top was the highly awaited return of Bray Wyatt.

The company released The Fiend in July 2021. After Triple H took over, many released superstars returned to the promotion, and this increased speculation and prayers from the WWE Universe to bring back Bray Wyatt.

Their prayers were answered at Extreme Rules 2022 as The Eater of Worlds returned to the company. Wyatt's comeback was probably one of the best pieces of work the company has ever done.

During the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit, co-CEO Stephanie McMahon claimed WWE SmackDown saw a 20% increase in viewership around 9:23 p.m. following Extreme Rules. She also revealed the details behind Bray Wyatt's return and how the company is keeping up with modern times.

"We were bringing back one of our biggest stars named Bray Wyatt. We used a multimedia approach and hired a horror writer to come in and really help us craft this narrative, so our fans were engaged. It's strategies like that that really do work. The audience today is different. They're growing; they're evolving. Some people want to have a laid-back experience, and that's great, but a lot of people really want to engage deeply, and have fun, and have misleads and misdirections," she mentioned. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Tribute to the Troops will happen later this month

One of the most special shows for the company is returning this month. The company will honor its U.S. military as they will host Tribute to the Troops on December 17 at 2:30 pm ET, which will be telecasted live on FOX. This will be the 20th edition of the show. The company released a statement saying:

"In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country."

The show will feature the likes of SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Imperium, and other superstars.

Last year's Tribute to the Troops saw a viewership of 2 million, the most-watched WWE Tribute to the Troops since 2014. The show was headlined by Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura

