Date for an important annual WWE event unveiled

WWE recently announced the date for its annual Tribute to the Troops event, which will feature several superstars from SmackDown.

Tribute to the Troops is an annual event held by the Stamford-based promotion in honor of the US military service members. The first Tribute to the Troops event was held in 2003 at Camp Victory in Baghdad.

During the event, superstars will get a chance to perform in front of military personnel who are fighting for the country.

The company announced that the 20th annual Tribute to the Troops event would take place on December 17 at 2:30 pm ET and will air on FOX. The show is expected to feature a stacked card. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Sheamus, Imperium, and others are slated to be on the show.

WWE issued a statement regarding the event, which read as follows:

"In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began ‘Tribute To The Troops’ to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country." [H/T Fox News]

WWE @WWE @TributeToTroops wwe.com/shows/tributet… It's always an honor to perform for our brave men and women at #Troops It's always an honor to perform for our brave men and women at #Troops. @TributeToTroops wwe.com/shows/tributet…

WWE will host a special show in India in January

According to Wrestlevotes, World Wrestling Entertainment is planning to host a special show in India in January. Although not many details have been provided regarding the show, this could very well follow a similar format as Superstar Spectacle.

"I’m told there was chatter last night backstage at RAW of an “international live event” taking place on Wed January 18th or Thurs Jan 19th. With location still TBD. No word on if this event is for TV or not," tweeted Wrestlevotes.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told there was chatter last night backstage at RAW of an “international live event” taking place on Wed January 18th or Thurs Jan 19th. With location still TBD. No word on if this event is for TV or not. I’m told there was chatter last night backstage at RAW of an “international live event” taking place on Wed January 18th or Thurs Jan 19th. With location still TBD. No word on if this event is for TV or not.

The show will possibly take place on January 18th or 19th. If the show is taking place in India, then fans can expect to see a mix of International as well as Indian wrestlers mixing it up in the ring like Superstar Spectacle.

Are you excited about Tribute to the Troops? Let us know in the comments section.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes