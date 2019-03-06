How WWE is utilizing promoted NXT Superstars on the road to WrestleMania 35

WWE Fastlane 2019

NXT Superstars haven't lost a single match since their promotion to the main roster. Aleister Black, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, and Tomasso Ciampa have all been really impressive in the last couple of weeks.

All these wrestlers have shown the credibility that NXT is known for and have brought it to the main roster. SmackDown Live and RAW got a boost in their wrestling line-up and have a great pairing of NXT Superstars alongside SmackDown and RAW Superstars.

The idea of NXT Superstars joining the main roster when WWE is just one month shy of WrestleMania has been great so far. WWE is doing a very good job of booking the NXT Superstars.

All of them have been undefeated so far.

The push is evident and Ricochet and Aleister Black for the RAW Tag-Team Championship at Fastlane this Sunday is a testimony to that. While there is a major chance that the NXT duo will come out as champions after the Pay-Per-View, I am highly worried about what comes later for these superstars.

I am not really interested in seeing them work as tag-team partners

Ricochet and Aleister Black, even though a formidable duo of both strength, technique, and agility, are really different from each other. After their possible win at the Tag Team Championship match at Fastlane, I am not really interested in seeing them work as tag-team partners, which will, for the most part, remain a waste of talent and potential.

Sheamus and Cesaro are prime examples of wrestlers who could have been so much better in the single's division.

The next major Pay-Per-View is WrestleMania 35, which might see two from these three teams have a rematch for the RAW Tag-Team Championship.

After WrestleMania, there is a chance that WWE might lose Alesitar Black like Bobby Roode to the Tag-Team Division.

Black is a character with the likeness of The Undertaker, and he should be perfectly utilized to create yet another household name for the WWE Universe.

Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa (l)

A rivalry between Black and Ricochet in the near future also appears like a bad storyline angle. The feud between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler has left Ziggler nowhere, and McIntyre isn't seeing the kind of push he received in the initial months of his promotion to RAW.

Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa defeated The Bar on the recent episode of SmackDown Live. It seems like WWE is thinking of taking NXT wrestlers to WrestleMania as Tag-Team Champions.

Again, the story after that looks uncertain. A rivalry between Gargano and Ciampa will be an old man's tale. We have lost formidable stars to poor booking. Let's hope WWE doesn't make the same mistake again.

An invasion angle would have looked great, and established superstars lacking storyline or title matches could have been a major draw for this feud.

