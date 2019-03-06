×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

How WWE is utilizing promoted NXT Superstars on the road to WrestleMania 35

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
465   //    06 Mar 2019, 18:32 IST

WWE Fastlane 2019
WWE Fastlane 2019

NXT Superstars haven't lost a single match since their promotion to the main roster. Aleister Black, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, and Tomasso Ciampa have all been really impressive in the last couple of weeks.

All these wrestlers have shown the credibility that NXT is known for and have brought it to the main roster. SmackDown Live and RAW got a boost in their wrestling line-up and have a great pairing of NXT Superstars alongside SmackDown and RAW Superstars.

The idea of NXT Superstars joining the main roster when WWE is just one month shy of WrestleMania has been great so far. WWE is doing a very good job of booking the NXT Superstars.

All of them have been undefeated so far.

The push is evident and Ricochet and Aleister Black for the RAW Tag-Team Championship at Fastlane this Sunday is a testimony to that. While there is a major chance that the NXT duo will come out as champions after the Pay-Per-View, I am highly worried about what comes later for these superstars.

 I am not really interested in seeing them work as tag-team partners
 I am not really interested in seeing them work as tag-team partners

Ricochet and Aleister Black, even though a formidable duo of both strength, technique, and agility, are really different from each other. After their possible win at the Tag Team Championship match at Fastlane, I am not really interested in seeing them work as tag-team partners, which will, for the most part, remain a waste of talent and potential.

Sheamus and Cesaro are prime examples of wrestlers who could have been so much better in the single's division.

The next major Pay-Per-View is WrestleMania 35, which might see two from these three teams have a rematch for the RAW Tag-Team Championship.

Advertisement

After WrestleMania, there is a chance that WWE might lose Alesitar Black like Bobby Roode to the Tag-Team Division.

Black is a character with the likeness of The Undertaker, and he should be perfectly utilized to create yet another household name for the WWE Universe.

Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa (l)
Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa (l)

A rivalry between Black and Ricochet in the near future also appears like a bad storyline angle. The feud between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler has left Ziggler nowhere, and McIntyre isn't seeing the kind of push he received in the initial months of his promotion to RAW.

Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa defeated The Bar on the recent episode of SmackDown Live. It seems like WWE is thinking of taking NXT wrestlers to WrestleMania as Tag-Team Champions.

Again, the story after that looks uncertain. A rivalry between Gargano and Ciampa will be an old man's tale. We have lost formidable stars to poor booking. Let's hope WWE doesn't make the same mistake again.

An invasion angle would have looked great, and established superstars lacking storyline or title matches could have been a major draw for this feud.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 Ricochet Aleister Black
Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
.
4 WrestleMania 35 matches the WWE can set up at Fastlane 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Kevin Owens replaced Kofi Kingston at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge title match added to Fastlane PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 : 5 matches that could steal the show
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Fastlane go-home shows
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 things that should and 3 that shouldn't happen 
RELATED STORY
7 things we saw in WWE in February 2019 that prove Vince McMahon is a man of his word
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 matches that should be added to the card  
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Kevin Owens should become WWE Champion at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE: 4 Potential Matches for Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us