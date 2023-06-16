How did WWE legend react to Randy Orton's celebration in the ring?

Over the years, Randy Orton has created some memorable moments inside the ring. The Viper has been a part of some of the best feuds in WWE and has found success both as a face and heel. This has helped fans resonate with Orton easily.

While Orton has played many intense roles during his career, there have also been hilarious moments. One such instance occurred on an episode of SmackDown in May 2011 when The Viper faced Mark Henry. During this confrontation, the latter picked Orton up and displayed his strength.

However, a kick to Henry's gut from WWE legend Christian helped Randy Orton land a successful RKO on Henry. After landing his finisher, Orton performed a jumping toe touch, to which Christian had a hilarious reaction. During an interview, Orton spoke about Christian's reaction to the toe touch. He said:

"After I do it, Christian just comes over to me on live TV. He goes, 'Did you just do a toe touch?' That shot will never die, but it was a hell of a toe touch."

Check out Randy Orton speak about the incident in the video below:

The reaction by Christian was indeed epic. However, if something beat this reaction, it was Orton and Christian's rivalry in 2011. The two fought each other in multiple matches, which was a treat for the WWE Universe.

Randy Orton was once involved in a bizarre incident with a WWE referee

Randy Orton performing his signature pose. Image Credits: wwe.com

When two wrestlers step inside the ring to settle their feud, there is always a risk of injury. While that is a common factor and can happen at any time, Randy Orton once had the top of his head gushing blood due to a former WWE referee.

The referee in question is Mike Chioda. During a recent interview, Chioda recalled an incident where his teeth were stuck on Orton's head. Detailing the incident during the interview, Chioda said:

"My teeth have been in Randy Orton's head. I remember one time, I meant to go pull them off and went down and he came up. My front two teeth were right at the top of his head and he started gushing the blood. He's looking at me, goes, 'You're all right?' I'm like, 'My teeth are still there!' It's a TV match and I'm like, 'Is my teeth still there?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I'm like, 'Holy! You're juicing from the top of your head!'"

Check out Mike Chioda speak about the incident in the video below:

Imagine, after being involved in some of the most dangerous moments inside the ring with the likes of Mick Foley, one of Orton's injuries where he bled happened due to a referee. However, Orton being the professional he is, he never spoke about the incident.

Randy Orton has been away from wrestling due to an injury

WWE fans have yet to see Orton in action inside the ring this year. Since May 2022, The Viper has been out of action owing to a back injury. The last match Orton was part of happened on SmackDown, where the 43-year-old teamed up with Matt Riddle to face the Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

While Orton and Riddle did extremely well and victory seemed likely, interference from Roman Reigns helped Jimmy and Jey Uso retain their championship. However, the Usos didn't stop there. After the victory, they repeatedly attacked Orton with steel steps while Riddle was driven through an announce table.

Orton has been out of action since that match. And sadly, the future remains unclear for The Viper. While there are many different rumors about his recovery and return, his father, Bob Orton, recently revealed that Randy was advised not to wrestle again by his doctors.

