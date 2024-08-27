How did WWE legend Sid Vicious pass away? Cause of death disclosed

WWE icon Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) has sadly passed away at the age of 63. He was a six-time World Champion and was best known for his legendary runs in the Stamford promotion and WCW.

Sid's son, Gunnar, announced the former two-time WWF Champion's passing with a post on Facebook. He explained how 'Psycho' Sid passed away after battling cancer for several years.

Sid Vicious was renowned for his imposing and frightening 6'9" frame. He weighed 317 pounds and will go down as one of the best big men in WWE history. There was a reason he was once billed from 'Wherever he damn well pleases.'

The former two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion headlined WrestleMania twice in his career. He debuted in WWE in 1991 under the name Sid Justice.

Sid Vicious' career was cut short in 2001 when he suffered a horrific leg injury in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship match. The father of two wrestled a handful of times after that but revealed last year that further health issues prevented him from ever returning to the ring.

Eudy's final appearance in WWE was in June 2012 when he returned as Sycho Sid and defeated Heath Slater in a squash match. He reappeared on another episode of RAW that month to help Lita, with other legends, defeat Slater.

WWE CCO Triple H, Ric Flair Sting, and others pay tribute to Sid Vicious

Sid Vicious' death has been met with sadness around the pro wrestling community. He was one of the most admired big men in the business and, as such, has received an outpouring of love from his peers on X/Twitter.

Sting, who Sid rivaled twice in his WCW career, dubbed him one of the most believable big men in history. He said he loved working with Eudy.

Ric Flair shed light on the pair's relationship and his last encounter with his former Four Horsemen ally. He claimed that they reconciled and hugged the last time he saw him.

Triple H paid tribute by praising Sid Vicious as a unique talent with his 'intensity and ability to connect' with the audience. He wrote:

"A two-time WWE Champion. The Master and Ruler of the World. Few performers in the history of our business have had the look, intensity and ability to connect with the audience quite like Sid. My thoughts are with Sid's family, friends and fans."

Tonight's (August 27) episode of Monday Night RAW was dedicated to Sid, acknowledging his passing at the start of the episode. The current generation has also expressed their condolences, including those of RAW general manager Adam Pearce and Matt Cardona.

