How did WWE RAW give a sneak peek on potential multi-time champion's interference in The Rock's WrestleMania 40 match?

The latest episode of WWE RAW aired on the USA Network, and it was arguably the best edition of the show in recent history. Part of the reason for that was a memorable ending with The Rock viciously attacking Cody Rhodes in a scenario that had to be witnessed to be believed.

The People's Champion jumped Cody backstage, who had been fighting off Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Rock and Cody then fought in the parking lot while the rain was pouring down in the city of Chicago, and The Brahma Bull left Rhodes busted open. It was incredible, but it also may have hinted at a former WWE Champion's appearance at WrestleMania 40. That would be Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In a notable moment from the segment, The Rock held Cody up against the barrier over a waterway of some kind. Positioned in the shot was a production truck with Stone Cold Steve Austin pictured. Many people believe this was not a coincidence and was instead foreshadowing an epic appearance.

The Texas Rattlesnake and The Great One are former WrestleMania rivals who competed at the massive event on three separate occasions. Austin won their first two bouts, while The Rock won the last one. This could be Austin's chance to get a measure of revenge.

It is often said that Cody Rhodes needs help because The Bloodline has been too dominant. Austin's appearance to interfere and attack The Rock could be what possibly helps The American Nightmare.

John Cena was also potentially teased to appear at WWE WrestleMania 40

Interestingly, Stone Cold Steve Austin was not the only performer who appeared on the production truck. John Cena was also seen on the WWE vehicle in that same shot. While some people may believe Austin's appearance is a stretch, The Chain Gang Soldier's presence is very much possible at The Show of Shows.

Cena is a long-time rival of The Bloodline. The Champ has feuded with Roman Reigns in the past and even Solo Sikoa, who viciously took him out last year.

One or both of the WWE legends could prove to be useful during WrestleMania 40 if they fight off any interference from The Bloodline. Cody Rhodes could have a few aces up his sleeve with these legends.

John Cena teased a WrestleMania appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Regardless of whether John Cena interferes in one of the main events of WrestleMania 40 or not, he could still appear at WWE's biggest show of the year. In fact, The Cenation Leader teased an appearance during a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can see his teaser below:

Whether John Cena or Stone Cold Steve Austin appear at The Show of Shows remains to be seen. Regardless, WrestleMania 40 is looking to be one of the biggest and most exciting shows WWE has ever put on. Can Cody Rhodes finish the story? Will The Rock and Roman Reigns stand tall? Fans will find out in less than two weeks.

