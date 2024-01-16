How did WWE RAW sow the seeds for Jey Uso's next mega feud? Potential career diversion analyzed

Former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jey Uso potentially has his next major feud lined up ahead of WrestleMania, as the seeds may have been planted on the latest episode of RAW.

After failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns and getting betrayed by his brother Jimmy Uso at Summerslam, a new journey for Jey Uso began when he moved to RAW. Jey was drafted to the red brand, as he was no longer a part of The Bloodline. He has been trying to fit in on the red brand ever since.

This week on RAW, Jey had a stare-off with The Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser backstage. The confrontation took place after Ludwig attacked Xavier Woods from behind, but Jey was there to save the day, thankfully. This could also lead to an epic confrontation between Jey and The Ring General in the future.

Gunther made an appearance this week to assist his partner, Kaiser, in his match against Woods. Kaiser failed to win the match, and The Ring General didn't seem too happy about that. Furthermore, The Imperium leader has also been looking for a new challenger for his Intercontinental Title for quite some time now.

Therefore, Jey seems to be a worthy challenger for The Ring General, considering he is currently on a singles run, and a singles championship could do wonders for him. On the other hand, the record-breaking tag team champion is also rumored to take on his brother, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania 40.

Hence, fans could witness Jey posing a challenge to Intercontinental Champion Gunther sooner rather than later after the latest tease. The match between the two could take place as soon as Elimination Chamber or even WrestleMania if Jey vs. Jimmy is not in the plans.

Jey Uso has his sights set on Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship

Throughout his long run in WWE, Jey Uso has never won a singles title until now. In an interview with The Ringer a few months ago, Jey expressed his wish to capture the Intercontinental Title, citing legends and also calling out Gunther.

“I want my first one. It ain’t even the big one. I want that IC title. My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to damn run that.” [H/T TJRWrestling]

Henceforth, only time will tell when fans will get to see a face-to-face confrontation between Jey Uso and Gunther.

