How did WWE's decision result in Tama Tonga considering retirement? Reflecting on the career altering swerve

After a successful career in Japan, Tama Tonga is reportedly set to join WWE. Naturally, people who have followed Tonga's career in Japan are excited to see him compete at the Stamford-based promotion. While many would think this is Tonga's first interaction with the company, that is not the case.

In 2008, the star, along with his brother Tevita, tried out for the Stamford-based promotion. While Tama Tonga's brother made the cut, Tonga was told he was too small. However, when Tonga returned with a considerable difference in size, WWE seemingly rejected him, saying he wasn't what they were looking for.

This experience the former NJPW star had with WWE in 2008 made him want to quit professional wrestling. However, due to encouragement from his adoptive father, Haku, a wrestling legend himself, Tonga continued to work several matches on the independent circuit.

Tama Tonga's performance in the indies is what led him to a massive break in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. While with the Japanese promotion, Tonga achieved plenty of success as a member of The Bullet Club. Now that he is reported to be signing with WWE, it will be interesting to see what the 41-year-old achieves.

Tama Tonga had hinted about a move to WWE in early 2023

The reports of Tama Tonga's potential move to WWE have gained credibility in 2024. This happened after Tonga wrestled his last match for NJPW on February 24, 2024. However, the 41-year-old wrestler had teased a potential move to the Stamford-based promotion in early 2023.

During an interview with Tokyo Sports in early 2023, Tonga said he was the guy at the top. He also gave himself credit for starting what he called the "best unit ever," The Bullet Club. In this same interview, Tama Tonga also mentioned WWE was knocking hard on his door.

"I'm always the guy at the top. Look what I have accomplished in my short career in Japan. I started the best unit ever, the Bullet Club. I was ostracized. Nobody believed me. But that's okay. All you need is yourself. All you need is to believe in yourself, I will be the best wrestler. It could be the ultimate legend of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, or it could be WWE because WWE is knocking hard on my door. And I might say, 'Hello.'"

While Tonga spoke about this in 2023, his move to WWE might finally happen in 2024. It remains to be seen when the star will potentially join the promotion.