40-year-old star claims Triple H-led WWE is "knocking hard on my door"

Triple H has not been shy about hiring stars for WWE since taking over the booking responsibilities from Vince McMahon. The Game is seemingly interested in another star in the form of Tama Tonga, who has claimed that the company is knocking hard on his door.

Tama Tonga is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he is the NEVER Openweight Champion. He is a founding member of the Bullet Club and has had wrestling excursions in North America with IMPACT Wrestling and ROH, where he won the ROH World Tag Team Championship once with Tanga Loa.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports, the Tongan-American professional wrestler hyped himself up and claimed that the Stamford-based promotion is currently knocking on his door.

"I'm always the guy at the top. Look what I have accomplished in my short career in Japan. I started the best unit ever, the Bullet Club. I was ostracized. Nobody believed me. But that's okay. All you need is yourself. All you need is to believe in yourself, I will be the best wrestler. It could be the ultimate legend of New Japan Pro Wrestling, or it could be WWE, because WWE is knocking hard on my door. And I might say, 'Hello,'" said Tama Tonga.

Tonga is a veteran of nearly 15 years, having debuted in 2008. He was trained by his father, Ricky Santana, and The Dudley Boyz.

Bronson Reed recently revealed that Triple H called him to return to WWE

Another former NJPW star who recently signed with the global wrestling juggernaut was Bronson Reed. The Australian star was released in 2021, but in December 2022, he returned on RAW.

In an interview with Corey Graves, the former NXT North American Champion revealed that Triple H called him to discuss a potential return.

"I was actually here at home and it was Triple H that called me. So I always had a great relationship with him and at the time I was working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and it looked like I could do one of two things, I could have signed on with them, stay longer or I could have came back to WWE and I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested and he was and so he set up a time to call me, called me, and we had a great chat about about everything, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general, what I've been doing and yeah, it just felt right," Bronson Reed said. [From 22:55 to 23:34]

Bronson Reed could win his first title on the main roster this Saturday as he is set to take on Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, and Damien Priest for the United States title inside the Elimination Chamber.

