How is WWE's newest signee Jacob Fatu related to Roman Reigns? Exploring their relationship

Roman Reigns and The Rock have taken time off WWE, leaving The Bloodline in a vulnerable state. Currently, only Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso along with Paul Heyman represent the Samoan stable during the live shows.

Now, it's possible that WWE's recent signee, Jacob Fatu, will join The Bloodline to strengthen the faction and help with dominance until The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief return. Considering 'The Bloodline' is all about family, Jacob Fatu is very closely related to Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Jacob Fatu is Sam Fatu's (a.k.a. The Tonga Kid) son. Now, Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, and The Tonga Kid's father, Afoa Anoa'i, are siblings. This makes The Tribal Chief and The Tonga Kid first cousins. Next, The Tonga Kid's son, Jacob Fatu, is Roman Reigns' nephew (first cousin once removed).

On the other hand, The Usos and Solo Sikoa are Jacob Fatu's cousins.

Roman Reigns almost retired during the pandemic in 2020

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Roman Reigns took time off WWE TV until it was safe to return. He had young children at home and had a compromised immune system. Regins did not want to take any risks with the well-being of himself and his family. During the pandemic, The Tribal Chief decided to retire until he realized he hadn't reached his full potential.

"I was ready to retire, and once I fully removed myself by choice, not due to circumstances, that's when I was able to be truthful with myself. That's when I could really take an authentic genuine eye and look at what I've been doing and look at what I've done. That's when I knew I just wasn't happy with it. I still felt like I didn't achieve what I had set out to do. I didn't reach my potential. I was still under that ceiling, and it was time to break it."

The Head of the Table recently took to social media following his WrestleMania 40 defeat to show the WWE Universe that he is already preparing for the next chapter.