How did WWE's Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano meet? Find out following their wedding

The WWE Universe and those involved in the industry have all been congratulating a superstar on a life milestone. A former champion has married her partner, and the news has spread like wildfire over the past few days.

More specifically, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville married her partner Toni Cassano. The newly married couple has been celebrating ever since, but many are curious about the origin of their relationship.

Thankfully, Sonya has provided information on that subject in the past. In a chat with Maria Menounos, Deville noted that the two watched each other from afar until Toni sent her a message on Instagram:

"I started following her two-three years ago, and I would look at this woman's page, and I was like, 'She's like, wifey!' And I didn't think it was an attainable thing because she was in a relationship and she had her little family situation. And I was like, 'You know, I don't want to mess with that.'"

Sonya continued:

"I just watched from afar. But I was like, 'Everything I've always wanted and needed is in this woman.' She just is so [sic]. I don't know; you could just see it in your eyes; you were just so real, genuine, humble, and beautiful, but like mature and womanly. I don't know [sic] just everything about her that I saw on social media, I was like, 'This girl!' I'm like, 'I'm in love with this girl!' And so I just watched from afar, and then one day she DMs me."

Needless to say, things have worked out pretty well for the couple. We here at Sportskeeda wish both Toni and Sonya a blessed married life.

Sonya Deville had to vacate her portion of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

While Sonya Deville's personal life is going well, her wrestling career took a hit last year. Unfortunately, this came after she had finally achieved her dream of claiming gold.

Deville formed a tag team with Chelsea Green in 2023 after the latter's original partner - Carmella - got pregnant. Sonya and Chelsea worked well together and even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. This was Sonya's first-ever title. Unfortunately, Deville tore her ACL almost immediately during their title reign and had to relinquish her belt.

Thankfully, Piper Niven joined Chelsea Green as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Still, Sonya is working non-stop to return to the ring and hopefully reclaim championship gold.

