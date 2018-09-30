How WWE Should Book The Last 30-Minutes Of This Week's Upcoming RAW

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 725 // 30 Sep 2018, 23:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How WWE can utilize HBK's return for the last 30 minutes of this week's upcoming Monday Night RAW

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner during Triple H vs The Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down PPV in Melbourne, Australia on October 6, 2018.

With that being said, it was announced that Shawn Michaels will be appearing on the 1st October 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW. This will also be the go-home show (RAW) leading up to WWE Super Show-Down.

It goes without saying that this booking will utilize HBK's appearance for the last 30 minutes of the show itself.

So let's take a look at 3 steps on how 'WWE Should Book the last 30 minutes of this week's RAW'

Step 1: Put Triple H, Shawn Michaels & The Undertaker In The Same Ring

Triple H, The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels could finally confront each other once and for all

The only way to top their previous confrontations leading up to WWE Super Show-Down would be for all three of these legends to finally confront each other in the ring.

It is not officially announced, but according to Cageside Seats, PWInsider and Wrestlingnews, both Triple H and The Undertaker are set to appear on RAW next week alongside the Heartbreak Kid.

The segment should start with Shawn Michaels finally snapping in front of everyone. He runs his mouth on what he REALLY thinks about The Undertaker. Remember, the last time they talked, Undertaker completely outclassed Shawn Michaels. So it makes perfect sense for Shawn Michaels to become more than just Triple H's sidekick leading up to October 6.

About 5 minutes into HBK's tirade against The Undertaker, the Deadman himself shows up. 'Taker cannot stand it anymore. This was just supposed to be an exhibition match, but then it became personal, & now this situation has finally reached a point where words simply are not enough.

The Deadman is angry, & he finally lays his hands on Shawn Michaels after so many years.

But if you read the title of this part, then you already know this means that Triple H will also show up. Hunter shows up to a chorus of boos, preventing an altercation between HBK & Undertaker.

This is the entire crux of Step 1, that is, to bring all 3 of these legends into the ring. But there is more to go...

1 / 3 NEXT