How did WWE star Vader die?

WWE Superstar Big Van Vader has been announced as the second inductee of the 2022 Hall of Fame alongside the Undertaker. The WWE Universe is celebrating the long-awaited and much deserved induction of the late great Vader.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Vader will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class Vader will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class 👏 https://t.co/iSWRWMM4bQ

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer passed away on June 18, 2018 at the age of 63. He is regarded by many as one of the best "big men" in the history of pro wrestling.

How did WWE star Vader's death occur?

Vader, real name Leon Allen White, passed away after a month-long battle with pneumonia. Two years prior to his death, Vader was diagonised with congestive heart failure.

The big man had many health issues during his 60s. In addition to several heart problems, the former WCW Champion had double knee replacement surgery which resulted in wound infection. Months before passing away, he underwent heart surgery and arrhythmia treatment.

Which promotions did Vader wrestle in?

Big Van Vader competed in various promotions throughout his illustrious career. His most prominent runs took place in New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, Catch Wrestling Association, World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Federation (WWF/WWE).

The three-time WCW Champion was especially a legend in Japan, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship an incredible three times and the IWGP Tag Team Championship once with fellow super-heavyweight Bam Bam Bigelow.

Vader was a legend even before his time in WWE

Old Wrestling Pics @OldWrestlingPic On Oct. 12, 1990, during an @njpw1972 match vs Stan Hansen, Vader took a thumb to his eye causing it to pop out of its socket. Vader pushed it back in and wrestled 12 more minutes. Tough SOB. #RIPVader On Oct. 12, 1990, during an @njpw1972 match vs Stan Hansen, Vader took a thumb to his eye causing it to pop out of its socket. Vader pushed it back in and wrestled 12 more minutes. Tough SOB. #RIPVader https://t.co/qRlU1lptF5

Vader was a stiff "strong-style" pro-wrestler who decimated his opponents using power moves. His matches with Sting, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Cactus Jack and Stan Hansen are beloved classics.

In an infamous moment in 1990, Vader took a thumb to the eye during a match with Hansen. This resulted in the eye popping gruesomely out of its socket. Vader being Vader, the big man simply pushed it back in and continued wrestling.

Another legendary moment occurred on a 1994 WCW tour in Germany when Vader wrestled Cactus Jack (Mick Foley). Foley missed a clothesline on Vader and got his head trapped between the top and middle rope, resulting in a spot known as "the hanged man".

When Foley yanked himself out of the predicament, his right ear was torn in half. Vader then struck Foley, which completely detached the ear and sent it flying. This resulted in the mangled ear Mick Foley's fans are so familiar with.

With moments like these making up the legend of Big Van Vader, it's no wonder he was so infamous even among his colleagues.

Vader's legacy will endure within the promotions he's competed for around the world, and within the fans who supported him. The big man has provided numerous memories throughout his tenure and has received a rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell