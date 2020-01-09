Huge Battle Royal set to take place next week on WWE NXT

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Rhea Ripley

After a monumental victory over Shayna Baszler, the brand new NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has several challengers lined up for her. On this week's episode of the Black and Gold brand, The Nightmare was confronted by Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm, and the current NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and all of them demanded a shot at Ripley.

Although the scuffle was diffused with a six-woman tag team match, we are yet to crown a contender for the WWE NXT Women's Championship. To sort this mess out, there will be a Battle Royal on next week's show to determine Rhea Ripley's next opponent for the gold. Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, and Xia Li will all go head-to-head to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Title in that Battle Royal.

NXT Women’s Champion @RheaRipley_WWE’s next challenger will be determined next Wednesday in a Battle Royal on @USA_Network! #WWENXT https://t.co/poVvT5mwsy — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020

WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley experienced a meteoric run to the top of women's division in NXT. Within four months of her debut on the brand, she emerged as the NXT Women's Champion and that has only infuriated the talents who have been on the brand for a longer period. All of them are eager to get a shot at the gold and The Nightmare will have a tough task ahead of her to put down all these contenders.

Will the winner of the Battle Royal end Rhea Ripley's title run in NXT? Or, will The Nightmare continue to dominate the division? We will get that answer very soon.