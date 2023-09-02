Huge domino effect could cost Rey Mysterio his US Championship at Payback? Analyzing major swerve following SmackDown

When Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory to win the United States Championship, it felt like happy times had begun for the Luchador. However, the present scenario narrates a different story. Just weeks after winning the title, Mysterio will defend it at Payback 2023.

While the match has garnered the attention of the WWE Universe, fans are confused about who will walk out with the title. Theory and Mysterio are considered equal favorites among fans. However, there is an advantage the former might hold over the current United States Championship.

At Payback 2023, there is a huge possibility of Grayson Waller helping Austin Theory win the US Championship. This scenario aligns with the fact Theory will be outnumbered by LWO when he faces Mysterio. Hence, having Waller by his side could help Theory fight without worries.

If the 26-year-old wins the United States Championship, WWE could also consider creating a new team involving Theory and Waller.

On SmackDown this week, the duo teamed up to beat Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Watching Theory and Waller compete together brought excitement among WWE fans.

Wrestling veteran wants 26-year-old to dethrone Rey Mysterio

While Rey Mysterio ended Austin Theory's highly critiqued title reign by beating him on SmackDown, the former, too, will have to lose his title at some point. While many possible superstars could win the US Championship, a wrestling legend recently claimed he would like to see Dominik Mysterio do it.

During an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter spoke about Rey Mysterio as United States Champion. While the legend praised the Luchador, he believed Dominik Mysterio would be the perfect man to take the title away from Rey.

"Well, I think that Rey [Mysterio] is going to be an excellent transitional champion for someone they're going to put on there - younger, of course. For the short term, I think it's excellent. Even if it's for the long-term, Rey Mysterio is still showing that at his age, he's very confident in what he's doing. The fans adore him, and somehow what I'd like to see, of course, is his son Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] challenge him for the US Title and take it. Now Dom Dom has got the US Title and the NXT North American Title. That's what I think would draw money," Apter said. (0:50 - 1:31)

Recently, Dominik spoke about Rey Mysterio's reign as champion. The 26-year-old felt it was sad Mysterio needed to win the belt to overshadow the former's achievements. Dom explained why his title is better than Mysterio's United States Championship.

