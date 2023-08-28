Wrestling legend wants 26-year-old RAW star to dethrone "transitional champion" Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio ended the highly criticized US Championship reign of Austin Theory to a positive reaction from fans. But the big question is what's next for the Hall of Famer. Wrestling legend Bill Apter wants to see a young star end Mysterio's title run.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was asked by host Mac Davis about his thoughts on Rey Mysterio as the United States Champion. Apter believed Mysterio would be a great transitional champion and praised him for his in-ring abilities. He picked 26-year-old Dominik Mysterio as the man who should dethrone the legendary luchador:

"Well, I think that Rey [Mysterio] is going to be an excellent transitional champion for someone they're going to put on there - younger, of course. For the short term, I think it's excellent. Even if it's for the long-term, Rey Mysterio is still showing that at his age, he's very confident in what he's doing. The fans adore him, and somehow what I'd like to see, of course, is his son Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] challenge him for the US Title and take it. Now Dom Dom has got the US Title and the NXT North American Title. That's what I think would draw money." (0:50 - 1:31)

You can watch the full video below:

Rey Mysterio paid a subtle tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

The United States Champion is set to face Austin Theory in a rematch at Payback 2023. He locked horns with Grayson Waller on the latest episode of SmackDown and paid homage to Bray Wyatt in the process.

Rey Mysterio paid a subtle tribute to Bray Wyatt by hitting a clothesline counter and a senton - a classic combination of The Eater of Worlds.

