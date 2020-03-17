Huge grudge match set for WrestleMania 36

These two Superstars have been at each others throats for the past couple of months.

Who will emerge as the winner in this heated rivalry?

WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 is going to take place in front of no audience for the first time due to the coronavirus epidemic, and two Superstars from RAW will collide at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on April 5.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW also aired live from the Performance Center for the first time in front of zero audience. During a backstage interview with Charly Caruso, Kevin Owens challenged Seth Rollins to a match at WrestleMania which later got confirmed by WWE.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have been at each other's throats for the past couple of months. After Rollins became the self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah, he along with his disciples, in the form of Murphy and the Authors of Pain, have been feuding with Owens on every RAW.

During the backstage interview, Owens said that he knew Rollins was watching, so he issued a challenge for Rollins at WrestleMania at the Performance Center. Owens explained that there could not be a better place for the match to happen as the Performance Center was the place where it all started for Owens.

Owens said that it will come all full circle for him as it was at the PC where he started his WWE career. He also talked about meeting a great number of special people and making memories while he was there and added that he will add one more special memory when he defeats Rollins.