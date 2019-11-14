Huge ladder match announced for next week's WWE NXT

Shubham Roy
14 Nov 2019

WWE NXT

After it was confirmed on tonight's episode of WWE NXT that Dominik Dijakovic will take Matt Riddle's place in the Men's WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, NXT has now made a huge announcement.

In next week's episode of the black-and-gold brand, NXT Champion and leader of Undisputed Era Adam Cole will square off against Dominik Dijakovic in a ladder match where the winner will get the advantage for their respective team at TakeOver: WarGames.

The Undisputed Era vs Team Ciampa

Ever since Tommaso Ciampa returned from his injury on NXT, he has embarked on a feud with Adam Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era. The Blackheart has often come out to save other Superstars such as Keith Lee and Matt Riddle whenever they were ganged up by the Era.

It seemed as if Team Ciampa would comprise of Keith Lee, The Blackheart himself and Matt Riddle. But, after news broke out on tonight's episode that The Original Bro will take on Finn Balor at TakeOver: WarGames on November 23, Dijakovic has become the replacement member.

Ciampa's team is yet to find their fourth and final member but one thing is certain; next week's match between Cole and Dijakovic is guaranteed to be a violent and hard-hitting affair.